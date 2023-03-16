The Pittsburgh Steelers are making moves during NFL Free Agency.

According to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, the franchise has inked linebacker Elandon Roberts to a deal. The former New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins defender is joining Pittsburgh for the next two seasons.

LB Elandon Roberts tells me he is signing a 2-year deal with the Steelers — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 16, 2023

Roberts spent the first four seasons of his career in New England before taking his talents to Miami. Over his seven-season career, the former Houston Cougars linebacker amassed 107 games played, 457 total tackles, 11 sacks, four forced fumbles and one interception.

Last season with the Dolphins, Roberts set a new career high in sacks with 4.5 on the season.

Evidently, the Steelers are believers in Elandon Roberts. The future is bright for the veteran linebacker in Pittsburgh.

Steelers Sign Elandon Roberts to Join Linebacker Cole Holcomb in Pittsburgh

Moreover, the Pittsburgh Steelers signing of Elandon Roberts comes days after they signed linebacker Cole Holcomb from the Washington Commanders.

“The Steelers agreed to terms with former Commanders LB Cole Holcomb earlier this week on a three-year deal pending physical, per source,” NFL Network journalist Tom Pelissero tweeted. “Holcomb, 26, has started 48 games for Washington. A big addition to Pittsburgh’s defense.”

Cole Holcomb struggled with injuries last season. He was healthy to start the fall. But he hurt his foot in game seven. He eventually had surgery in December. But Holcomb was nails in 2021, totaling 142 tackles, with two for loss, a sack and two interceptions. That included a pick six. So the Steelers are hoping he can bounce back to his old form.

Holcomb is a one-time walk-on who ended up as a star at North Carolina. Washington selected Holcomb in the fifth round of the 2019 draft.

Outsider’s Suzanne Halliburton contributed to this article.