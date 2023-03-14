Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Pair of Key Free Agents

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to make some big moves during the NFL offseason. The franchise reportedly signed two more players to the 2023 roster to address some areas of need.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Steelers signed safety Damontae Kazee and offensive lineman Nate Herbig. Both have agreed to two-year deals with Pittsburgh.

#Steelers sign two players, Safety Damontae Kazee to a 2-year deal, per @Schultz_Report



OL Nate Herbig, to a 2-year deal, per @MikeGarafolo pic.twitter.com/zAky6TQryi — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 14, 2023

Kazee just completed his first season with the Steelers in 2022. He played in nine games with four starts, making 20 tackles and intercepting two passes. Kazee missed the early portion of the season after recovering from a preseason wrist injury.

Herbig joins the Steelers offensive line after spending last season with the New York Giants. Prior to that, he was with the Philadelphia Eagles for three years. The guard has played in 44 career contests with 28 starts.

Pittsburgh concluded the 2022 season with a 9-8 record. The Steelers missed the playoffs but had a shot at reaching the postseason until the final weekof the year.

Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Pro Bowl Cornerback

The latest signings for the Pittsburgh Steelers come a day after the organization added a big-time player to the secondary. The team signed Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported the news on Monday, saying it was a “surprise” move. It bolsters Pittsburgh’s defensive backfield entering the 2023 season.

Peterson spent the past two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. Before that, he played with the Arizona Cardinals for 10 seasons (2011-20).

Over his career, Peterson has earned eight Pro Bowl selections. Last year, he tallied 66 tackles, 15 passes defended and five interceptions with the Vikings.

So far this offseason, it seems the Steelers are focused on ensuring they’ve got a strong secondary heading into next season. They’ve already made two big signings to address any potential