Special teams ace Taylor Muse is headed to the Steelers, leaving Seattle after playing two seasons with the Seahawks.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero broke the news Friday morning. Technically, Muse also is a linebacker. But he didn’t play much defense in Seattle. Rather, he was an ace on special teams.

Standout special teamer and LB Tanner Muse plans to sign with the #Steelers, per source. A onetime third-round pick by the #Raiders, Muse played in every game last season for Seattle. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 14, 2023

Raiders Selected Tanner Muse with 100th Pick of 2020 Draft

The Raiders selected Tanner Muse, a Clemson standout, with the 100th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. That means he was a third rounder. But Muse didn’t see any action with the Raiders his rookie season because he spent too much time on injured reserve. Las Vegas waived him just before the start of the 2021 season.

The Seahawks signed Tanner Muse two days after his release from the Raiders. Seattle placed him on the practice squad, where he stayed for the next three months. He was activated that December.

The Seahawks also waived him to start the 2022 season, but signed him again to the practice squad. However, he made the active roster in mid-September, playing in 17 games, with one start. Almost all his snaps came on special teams. He made 16 tackles, with 11 of them solo.

For an idea as to how the Seahawks used him, Muse was on the field for 80 defensive stats in two seasons. But he had 425 on special teams.

Muse was an All-American safety at Clemson. But he added weight to play linebacker in the NFL. He definitely turned heads at the 2020 NFL Combine. Although he secured the Combine invitation as a safety, he did linebacker on-field drills. Weighing 227 pounds, Muse ran his 40-yard dash in a time of 4.41 seconds. He also impressed with a 34.5-inch vertical and 20 reps in the bench press.

Check out his 40-yard dash:

The Steelers have had their eye on Tanner Muse since at least 2020. Coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert attended Clemson’s Pro Day in 2020. Obviously, they were there for more than just the scoutin of Muse. But the two Steeler big wigs did take Muse out for dinner.

The Steelers were looking to fortify special teams after losing Derek Watt, Marcus Allen and Benny Snell in free agency.