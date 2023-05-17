The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed receiver Hakeem Butler from the XFL, it was reported Tuesday. The news comes after Butler participated in the team’s minicamp this past weekend as a tryout player.

Butler spent this past season with the XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks, where he was an All-XFL player. He led the team with 51 catches for 599 yards and eight touchdowns across 10 games.

Butler has limited experience playing in the NFL, as he was a fourth-round pick in 2019 to the Arizona Cardinals. He spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve with a broken hand before the team waived him ahead of 2020.

Butler later signed with the Philadelphia Eagles and appeared in two games during the 2020 season, though he did not record a catch. The team released him ahead of 2021.

Butler never gave up on his dream, however, spending some time in the CFL before joining the XFL. His efforts have paid off as he has now officially received another shot in the NFL.