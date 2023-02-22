Pittsburgh Steelers Spending $1.4 Million on Strange Upgrade to Acrisure Stadium

The Pittsburgh Steelers are doing what NFL teams do during the offseason: Sink some money into making the stadium swankier. And the relatively newly renamed Acrisure Field is getting a $1.4 million infusion for some new features.

A number of restrooms on the upper deck of Acrisure Field will be upgraded, according to a number of reports. It’s not the shiniest upgrade, but no one has ever complained about shorter bathroom lines or nicer facilities.

The upgrades include a notable change in four men’s rooms on the upper deck. For decades, Acrisure (previously Heinz) Field has featured large trough-style urinals. The new upgrades will bring modern, divided spaces for folks to do their business.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the troughs set to be replaced are likely the last ones remaining in the stadium.

Along with the hardware change in the men’s rooms, eight women’s restrooms will get new floor coatings.

It’s by no means massive or even that notable a change to the stadium that one of the NFL’s iconic franchises call home. But it’s nice to know NFL teams are considering every part of the fan experience.

Marshawn Lynch Says Steelers RB Najee Harris is Top 5 in the NFL

Marshawn Lynch has a pretty solid idea of who he thinks the top five running backs are in the NFL, and the list includes Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris.

Lynch appeared this week on the I AM ATHLETE podcast, which is hosted by Brandon Marshall and Adam “Pacman” Jones. The hosts asked the former Seattle Seahawks star to name his top five running backs in the league.

He then named New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Cleveland Browns running backNick Chubb, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and Harris.

“This ain’t in no particular order, but Najee, Derrick Henry, Saquon, Josh, and Chubb,” Lynch said on the show.

Harris has rushed for over 1,000 years in both of his professional seasons with the Steelers. In 2022, he rushed the ball 272 times for 1,034 yards and seven touchdowns. However, Pittsburgh missed the playoffs.