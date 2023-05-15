The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly hosting former New York Jets linebacker Kwon Alexander on Monday, according to Adam Schefter.

Alexander hit the free agency market in March when his one-year deal ran out without an extension. He played the last season on a contract worth $1.12 million.

The former fourth-round draft pick out of LSU played all 17 games for the Jets in 2022. He racked up 69 tackles with nine tackles for loss, a half sack and a forced fumble.

If the Pittsburgh Steelers pick up Alexander from the free agents market, they’ll get a veteran with a lot of experience, but also with injury concerns.

The Steelers continue to make offseason moves. On Monday they signed former XFL standout defensive back Luq Barcoo and running back Alfonzo Graham to their roster.

Alexander eyeing fifth team since 2015 NFL Draft

It was a highly-productive year for the oft-injured linebacker. He hadn’t played a full season due to various injuries since 2016. He pulled a hamstring in 2017, tore an ACL in 2018, tore a pectoral muscle in 2019 and tore his Achilles in 2020 after returning from missing four games due to a high-ankle sprain.

Alexander started his career in Tampa Bay after the Bucs selected him No. 124 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. He had to sit out of four games in his first year due to a violation of the league’s policy on PEDs. He had 93 tackles and three sacks as a rookie before a career-high of 145 tackles with three sacks and 10 TFL in 2016.

After his rookie deal ran out with the Bucs, Alexander signed a four-year deal for $54 million with the San Francisco 49ers. He played just 13 games for them before moving on to the New Orleans Saints via trade.

New Orleans released him in March of 2021 to clear $13 million in cap space before picking him back up in August. He had 50 tackles in 12 games played for the Saints in 2021, along with 3.5 sacks.

Alexander’s career totals are now 590 regular season tackles, 12.5 sacks, 47 TFL, 11 forced fumbles, five fumbles recoveries and eight interceptions. He also has three tackles from three post-season games, all played with the 49ers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers would be Alexander’s fifth team since he entered the league if they decide to make a deal with the Alabama native.