Police Enter Home of Bengals RB Joe Mixon Amid Investigation on Shooting

Police entered the home of Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon as part of an investigation as to who shot a juvenile somewhere in the neighborhood.

Fox 19 in Cincinnati said deputies responded to a call of shots fired. A juvenile sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Joe Mixon’s home still has Sheriff’s deputies out front, the side, & the backyard. Around 11:30p.m. Deputies banged on his front door saying “Sheriff’s Department. Come out.” Crime scene tape was extended across the driveway then too. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/Tk6R90mlWb — Chancelor Winn (@ChancelorWinn) March 7, 2023

Police Searched Joe Mixon’s Home Early Tuesday

The police first knocked on Mixon’s door at around 11:30 p.m. Monday. They gained entry to Mixon’s home at about 1:30 a.m. with reporters on the scene saying deputies brought an envelope with papers. Officers left two hours later. Police made no arrests.

This is the second incident this year with Joe Mixon needing to deal with a police investigation. Police issued an arrest warrant for aggravated menacing, a misdemeanor, against Mixon in January. According to an affidavit, Mixon allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and said she should be “popped in the face.” The alleged incident occurred in downtown Cincinnati the day before the Bengals played the Buffalo Bills in the second-round of the playoffs.

The District Attorney’s office dropped the charge the next day.

Peter Schaffer, Mixon’s agent, told the NFL Network, that police rushed to judgement.

“I really feel that police have an obligation before they file charges — because of the damage that can be done to the person’s reputation — to do their work,” Schaffer said. “They should be held to a higher standard. Because I don’t play with people’s lives.”

Joe Mixon already faced a cloudy future with the Bengal already because of financial cap concerns. Cincinnati may trade the former Oklahoma Sooner. Or they could waive him to free up cap money.

“Joe has been a vital part of our team,” Bengals Vince Tobin told reporters last week. “He’s been a successful part of our team. Again, I’m not gonna predict the offseason because I don’t have the answers. In the words of the great Kevin Malone (a character from The Office), ‘I don’t know.'”