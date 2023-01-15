Police Hunting Down Perpetrator In Crime Against NFL Wide Receiver AJ Green

On Friday night, the Georgia home of NFL wide receiver AJ Green was broken into and burglarized. Police are looking for the suspect. While Green plays for the Arizona Cardinals, he has a home in Georgia. No one was home at the time of the break-in.

The police in Roswell, Georgia are hoping to track down the perpetrator. They do not know how the thief was able to get into the home, but it is good that no one was at the 5,100-square-foot home at the time.

Police were tipped off to the crime when the burglar ran from the home. While law enforcement does not know what was taken, if anything, from the home, they know the person got out in a hurry,

While leaving, the alarm system was triggered. Police were at the house by 8 o’clock on Friday night. TMZ has photos of the police response to AJ Green’s home. There are cameras at the home, so there is hope that the thief’s face was caught on those security cams.

AJ Green Stays Close to UGA

A lot of people remember AJ Green from his days at the University of Georgia. He was a dangerous wideout while in Athens. Ever since he attended UGA, Green has kept close to the school. In fact, his home that was broken into is only a short 90-minute drive from campus.

It was a rough last season with the Arizona Cardinals. Next year will be his 13th season in the NFL. After so many seasons, the seven-time Pro Bowler has a lot of snaps under his belt. If he can remain healthy in 2023, he could still be a productive option on offense.

Right now, there is an inventory being taken of AJ Green’s belongings. They will hope to figure out what was taken as they continue to search for the person who did this awful crime. Let’s hope that Green and his family are able to get passed this scary event.