Police Reveal New Details Into Joe Mixon Shooting Investigation

The home of Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been labeled a crime scene, according to a report from TMZ Sports. Police are investigating an alleged shooting that occurred in Mixon’s neighborhood Monday night.

A juvenile was reportedly wounded in the shooting and was transported to the hospital. The severity of the injury was not mentioned.

Police entered Mixon’s home on Monday night as part of the investigation. Authorities entered the house at approximately 1:30 a.m. and left two hours later. No arrests were made.

It’s unclear if Mixon was part of the investigation. He has not commented on the situation at this time.

Second Incident This Year Involving Joe Mixon

Though there are no clear details about the shooting that unfolded in Joe Mixon’s neighborhood Monday night, it’s the second time the Bengals’ running back’s name has come up regarding law enforcement in 2023.

In January, police issued an arrest warrant on a misdemeanor aggravated menacing charge against Mixon. The running back allegedly pointed a gun in the face of a woman and said she should be “popped in the face.”

That alleged incident occurred before the Bengals played the Buffalo Bills in the NFL playoffs. The District Attorney’s office dropped the charge the day after it occurred.

“I really feel that police have an obligation before they file charges — because of the damage that can be done to the person’s reputation — to do their work,” said Peter Schaffer, Mixon’s agent. “They should be held to a higher standard. Because I don’t play with people’s lives.”