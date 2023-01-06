Potential Ravens-Bengals Wild Card Game Location Could Be Decided By a Coin Toss

The Ravens and Bengals could meet in the Wild Card game. If that happens, expect a coin toss to come into play. Home field advantage could be decided by a simple coin toss if Baltimore and Cincinnati meet up in that specific NFL playoff scenario.

Basically, since the Buffalo and Cincy game won’t be counted, it changes things. Those two teams are only going to have 16 games on their record. Baltimore is going to have 17 like the rest of the league.

The NFL owners are going to have to vote on the resolution, but it is expected to go through according to Pro Football Talk. The race in the AFC North couldn’t be resolved since the Bengals didn’t officially play that game, and the Ravens will finish behind them because of it.

If Baltimore sweeps the Bengals this season with a win on Sunday – and if Cincinnati had lost to the Bills – they would have been division champs. That can’t happen though.

The coin toss scenario comes into play if the Ravens beat the Bengals this week. Then the two teams have to meet in the Wild Card game. At that point, it would basically be a tie and a coin flip would be the only option to determine home-field advantage.

Ravens-Bengals Could Make AFC Championship Neutral Site

While we’re talking about confusing scenarios for the playoffs, let’s get this out of the way. The AFC Championship might be a neutral site game. The owners have to vote on Friday still. However, a proposal would set up a potential neutral site for the conference championship.

There are three scenarios that could make that AFC title game a neutral site. However, one starts with the Bills and Chiefs both losing this weekend. Then, the Ravens get a win or tie this weekend against the Bengals. That would create a neutral site game if Buffalo and Kansas City meet in the AFC Championship.

The other scenario is very similar. Take the first part of the example above. Those two teams lose. Then if the Bengals win, it could create a neutral site AFC Championship in the event Buffalo and Cincy meet up in that game.

Lots of information, I know. But it makes sense once you go through it a few times. The NFL playoffs might be a little more confusing this year than they have been in the past.