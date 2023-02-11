President Joe Biden Breaks Super Bowl Tradition Over Fox News

The President of the United States of America and FOX can’t make up their minds. Typically, the sitting President will do an interview ahead of the Super Bowl each year with whichever major network is airing the event. George W. Bush was the first President to do a Super Bowl interview and Barack Obama was the one to make it a tradition in most years.

A Presidential interview in connection to a sporting event? Isn’t that sort of an odd time? Perhaps, but the NFL’s Super Bowl is the most-watched television event in the United States on an annual basis, with more than 100 million people projected to tune in. It’s the largest audience of the year and centered around a sporting event, making it a nice opportunity for the President to speak to an immense and bipartisan American audience.

Issues arise with 2023 Super Bowl interview

However, this year’s interview process is complete chaos. The last few years were no problem for President Joe Biden as he sat down with NBC and CBS without any snags. This year, though, the rights to the Super Bowl belong to FOX and President Biden’s team did not intend to have him do an interview with FOX’s primary news station.

Instead, President Biden was going to do the interview for the FOX-owned Fox Soul, which the Hollywood Reporter describes as “a free streaming service and digital broadcast network targeting African American audiences that is owned by Fox Corp.”

His audience would have been a minute fraction of what it would have been on the regular FOX station, but at least he would have done the interview nonetheless. Plus, FOX could have played it on their Super Bowl broadcast if they so chose, providing the interview to the originally-intended audience. But FOX wanted him on their primary news station and was unwilling to let him to it for Fox Soul, so they cancelled the Fox Soul interview, according to Biden’s team.

Statements and rundown of the situation from the New York Times

Then, FOX issued a statement saying the interview was still on and the hosts of the interview — Vivica A. Fox and Mike Hill — had already traveled to Washington for the interview. But President Biden’s team denied that claim, saying:

“As we said earlier, we had arranged an interview with Fox Sports host Mike Hill and Vivica A. Fox with the president ahead of the Super Bowl, and Fox Corporation had the interview canceled. Fox has since put out a statement indicating the interview was rescheduled, which is inaccurate.”

The New York Times reported that White House statement, then gave their best attempt at summarizing the current state of the interview negotiations from both sides’ perspective:

“Fox did not comment on Friday night. But a person familiar with its internal discussions said that senior leadership had simply been unaware of the prospective interview by Fox Soul. Once executives learned of the conversations between the White House and Fox Soul, they encouraged the interview to go forward, the person said.

“The outreach to Fox Soul appeared to be an effort by Mr. Biden’s aides to sidestep the news anchors on Fox News, but evade criticism for dodging an interview.”

So, as of now, there is no scheduled Super Bowl interview from our nation’s President despite having done them the last two years on rival networks NBC and CBS. Notably, former President Donald Trump also passed up on one of his Super Bowl interviews, giving one to CBS and FOX but not NBC during his years in office.