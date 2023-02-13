President Joe Biden Reveals Who He’s Rooting for in Super Bowl LVII

President Joe Biden wanted his fellow Americans that he needed to be neutral when it comes to the Super Bowl.

But did you know he’s married to a woman who grew up in the Philly suburbs? Hint, hint. Bet he knows the words to Fly Eagles Fly.

Biden tweeted during the second quarter:

“As your president, I’m not picking favorites. But as Jill Biden’s husband, fly Eagles, fly.” Obviously, wives rule in the White House when it comes to the NFL.

As your president, I’m not picking favorites.



But as Jill Biden’s husband, fly Eagles, fly. https://t.co/YtgaEC83Qj — President Biden (@POTUS) February 13, 2023

First Lady Jill Biden is attending the Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium. And Joe Biden has let it be known that he wished he could be there as well. But logistics precluded a visit to Arizona.

Joe Biden even joked about the Super Bowl during Tuesday’s State of the Union speech. He saw John Roberts in the audience and quipped:

“By the way, chief justice, I may need a court order. She gets to go to the game … next week; I have to stay home. We got to work something out here.”

President Biden also told reporters: “I’m Jill Biden’s husband, she’s a Philly girl so the first thing I’m going to say is go Eagles, fly Eagles, fly.”

President Joe Biden wasn’t kidding about his wife cheering on the Eagles at the Super Bowl. She’s a long-time fan. The First Lady is seen here at Philadelphia’s home game against the Cowboys last October. (Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In fact, Biden talked about how “obnoxious” his wife was when it came to the Eagles. He was speaking to a group of donors in Philadelphia. And he told those gathered that the First Lady would make him sleep somewhere else if he didn’t cheer for the Eagles.

“You all think I’m kidding,” he said. “No, those are no joke. No, I am not kidding.”

Politically, it’s certainly not bad to support the Eagles. Pennsylvania is a blue state and went for Biden in November 2020.