Did you ever wonder about the biggest reaches of the NFL Draft? Fortunately, Pro Football Focus broke it all down for the fans.

So first up, first round, which is so important, it had its own devoted night. The Detroit Lions did some deals to get more picks in the first round last Thursday. They were supposed to pick at No. 6. Instead, the Lions swapped choices with the Cardinals and took the 12th pick. In addition, the Lions received selections No. 34 and 168.

The Lions drafted Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs. And coach Dan Campbell and his assistants exchanged high fives in the war room. But PFF labeled this pick as the biggest draft reach of the first round. Why? Recent trends suggest you don’t take tailbacks this soon. Gibbs already was the second running back off the board after Bijan Robinson and No. 8.

PFF said: “It’s just that the positional value, especially when Gibbs was not viewed as a generational player at the position like Bijan Robinson, is hard to justify at this spot.”

PFF pondered whether the Lions opted for Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs too high in the first round. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Let’s move onto the second round. PFF took exception with the Texans selecting Penn State center Juice Scruggs at pick No. 62. Overall, it may be a bit early for a center. But here’s why PFF called the choice the biggest draft reach of the second round. Basically, Scruggs, who started only one season at center, graded as a Saturday selection.

PFF wrote: “We had Scruggs as a mid-round prospect, with him coming off a 71.5 PFF grade in his lone full season at center in college. Using the 62nd overall pick on him very possibly means he will start in 2023, so we may learn quickly just how much of a reach this really was.”

The Texans selected Penn State center Juice Scruggs in the second round. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

The third round choice is pretty obvious. How many fans watching from home rolled their eyes when the 49ers picked kicker Jake Moody with the 99th pick? Basically, no team should take a kicker this early. And according to PFF, this Michigan man was only the fourth-best kicker in the draft, making his selection a big reach. Now, he did have a lively leg, hitting half of his eight attempts from beyond 50 yards over his past two seasons. But PFF pointed out that the 49ers were in far greater need in the secondary than special teams.

So who was the biggest draft reach of the fourth round? PFF nominated another kicker. Patriots coach Bill Belichick must’ve sensed a run on kickers. Why else would he pick Maryland’s Chad Ryland at 112? That’s an early fourth rounder for a kicker. Does not compute.

“He missed just one field goal under 50 yards last season,” PFF wrote. “And connected on three of attempts beyond 50 (yards). He’s a fine kicker prospect, but the value is still questionable even in Round 4.”

PFF questioned Green Bay selecting Penn State QB Sean Clifford. (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

So what about the fifth round, who was the biggest draft reach? Green Bay was looking for another soul in the quarterback room with Aaron Rodgers departing for the Jets. But PFF believed taking Sean Clifford at No. 149 was too high. Clifford was the QB at Penn State. But PFF didn’t even have him listed on the big board. PFF noted that Clifford “is coming off his best season in college in 2022, but even then it’s not exactly much to get excited about.” The pros for the pick? “If there is one positive to point to here, he did take care of the ball, with just nine turnover-worthy plays in 2022.”

Who was the biggest reach of the sixth? Try a former North Dakota State star who transferred to K-State. Tampa took Josh Hayes, a DB, at 181. Like Clifford, PFF didn’t even rank Hayes on the big board. It did note that Hayes allowed a catch on more than 62 percent of the passes thrown his way.

And now we come to the seventh round, which is where you’re supposed to find draft reaches. PFF proclaimed that Travis Bell, at pick No. 218, was the biggest reach of the round. However, we must acknowledge that Bell, a defensive end, was the first-ever draft pick out of Kennesaw State. So good choice, Chicago Bears.