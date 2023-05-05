You’ve heard about the biggest reaches of the NFL Draft, but this time, we’re talking steals. With the help of Pro Football Focus, let’s look at the best deals, by round.

Nolan Smith, the freakishly athletic defensive end from Georgia, found himself tumbling through the first round before the Eagles saved him at No. 30.

Pro Football Focus pointed out that Smith ranked 13th on their draft board. We all can do the math. That’s a huge draft steal for Philadelphia. Smith was a workout warrior at the NFL Combine. Defensive ends don’t normally run a 4.3 in the 40 and leap 41.5 inches for his vertical. PFF said he tested at 95 percent or higher in each of the skill/agility tests. PFF also said Smith does well against the run. He earned a 82.4 and 90.6 in the past two seasons.

Georgia’s Nolan Smith headed to the Eagles. (Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Brian Branch was a star safety for Alabama and assumed he’d hear his name in the opening round. But teams also could see he didn’t do anything special during agility or strength testing at the Combine or his Pro Day. Overall, he graded 78.8 for the drills.

But here’s where he did shine. PFF found he missed only four tackles in a combined three seasons. Yes, Branch definitely qualifies as a draft steal. The Lions picked him up at No. 45. PFF initially had him at No. 15. “He could be an immediate impact player for the Lions’ secondary,” according to the PFF analysis.

For round three, let’s go to the Pittsburgh war room. The Steelers discovered that Georgia tight end Darnell Washington still was on the board. PFF had him ranked at No. 37 on its draft board. That’s a solid second-rounder with the possibility of slipping into the first. Instead, Washington fell through the second and landed all the way at 93. That’s the definition of a draft steal.

Here’s why it was a steal to get him towards the end of the third round. Last fall, he caught 30 passes and 22 of them went for first downs. He also dubbed himself as a sixth offensive lineman. That’s because he can block. He earned a PFF run-blocking grade of 81.3

“Few players have the size-speed-strength combination to impact the game the way he does,” PFF writes of Washington.

Darnell Washington of George was another big draft steal. The Steelers picked him up in the third round. (Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Moving onto the fourth round, which started the final day of the draft. The Colts discovered Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore still on the board at pick No. 110. PFF had him rated at No. 56, pre-draft. But Adebawore lacked the great height of an end and didn’t have the conventional bulk of a tackle. However, he tested well at the Combine, with his results ranking in the 99th percentile among interior linemen. Yes, Adebawore was a huge draft steal. As PFF said in its analysis: “It will take some creativity to make him a high-impact player, but the mold is there.”

The Jaguars finally ended Antonio Johnson’s fall through the draft. The former Texas A&M safety ranked 53rd on the final PFF big board. Yet he ended up at 160. His game tape had some inconsistencies, PFF said. But with a score of 91.2, he also had the best grade of any nickel back available. So yes, that makes him a big draft steal, tumbling from a possible second-round selection all the way to the fifth.

Texas A&M’s Antonio Johnson heads to the Jaguars. (Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

TCU’s Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson represented the best draft steal of the sixth. And the Rams finally halted his fall. PFF said Hodges-Tomlinson, a cornerback, ranked 69th on the draft board, but didn’t hear his name until No. 182. At only 5-foot-8, his size killed him. However, he graded at 90.3 percent, which was the top score of any Big 12 defensive back. PFF said, “his ability is one worth taking a chance on.”

And moving on to the seventh round. PFF’s last draft steal is Iowa State safety Anthony Johnson. He ranked 90th on the final draft board, which projected as a late third-rounder. Instead, he didn’t go until near the end at pick 240 to Green Bay. PFF wrote: “Unless there’s something about his scouting report that we don’t know about medically, he should not have been drafted so late.”