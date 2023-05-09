Prosecutors claim former Bills punter Matt Araiza wasn’t present during alleged sexual assault

The Buffalo Bills released rookie punter Matt Araiza this past August after he became the subject of a civil lawsuit alleging he and two San Diego State football teammates participated in a gang rape of an intoxicated 17-year-old girl.

Though prosecutors determined on Dec. 7, 2022, after conducting a 124-day investigation that they wouldn’t press any criminal charges in the case, details were sparse as to how they came to that decision. That is, until now. Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports obtained a 200-plus page transcript of a 100-minute meeting where a deputy district offered an explanation to the girl and her attorneys.

The district attorney’s office concluded Araiza had left the home at 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 15, 2021, an hour before the alleged rape took place based on the evidence presented.

“He wasn’t even at the party anymore,” deputy district attorney Trisha Amador explained to the girl, per Wetzel. Amador later stated of the timeline of events, “All I know is that at that point, suspect Araiza is gone from the party.”

In addition, Amador noted that video recordings of the alleged incident made it impossible to determine that a gang rape took place that night.

“In looking at the videos on the sex tape, I absolutely cannot prove any forceable sexual assault based upon what happened,” Amador said.

Araiza, meanwhile, has maintained that any sexual contact was consensual. The initial lawsuit claimed Araiza led the girl into a bedroom where “at least three other men” waited.

“Once inside, Araiza threw [the girl] onto the bed face first,” the lawsuit read. “[The girl] went in and in and out of consciousness while” suffering through “the horrific gang rape.” It lasted an hour and a half, the lawsuit read, before she “stumbled out of the room bloody and crying” in part because “multiple piercings had ripped through the skin during the attack.”

Araiza, 22, set an NCAA record in 2021 after averaging 51.19 yards per punt. He was the recipient of the Ray Guy Award as the top punter in the nation. The Buffalo Bills selected him with the 180th overall selection (sixth-round) in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Head coach Sean McDermott briefly addressed the situation when asked about it after a preseason game.

“It’s not a situation we take lightly. I’m hurt, I understand they’re hurt,” McDermott said, regarding Bills fans. “It’s not easy to hear about some of the things that I’ve heard about over the last several hours say. Haven’t slept a lot to be honest with you.”

Buffalo’s decision to cut Araiza came just weeks before the start of the 2022 regular season.