QB Coach Reveals Biggest Areas Kenny Pickett Improved Ahead of Second Season For Pittsburgh Steelers

Kenny Pickett is improving at a rapid rate this offseason, according to the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback’s private QB coach Tony Racioppi.

“I think his arm’s gotten stronger,” Racioppi told 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh earlier this week, “between the rotational power stuff that the University of Pittsburgh guys gave him, from a weight room standpoint, and from a fundamental standpoint. There’s more velocity on the ball and he’s throwing the ball deeper better, and those were two goals.”

His increasing arm strength was on full display during his rookie year. He was tabbed as the No. 2 deep ball-throwing quarterback in the NFL, according to Deep Ball Project. Overall, Pickett threw 40 accurate deep balls and completed 23 of them (57.5 percent). He was able to throw two touchdowns on those passes, but was interception four times on long throws. Geno Smith was the only QB higher than Pickett with a 63.5 percent completion rate.

With his arm strength coming along smoothly, Racioppi’s top priority for Pickett this offseason is timing his feet with his receiver’s route.

“If there are 10 throws, three or four, you really set your feet and throw the ball with no pressure,” Racioppi said. “The other six to seven out of those 10, you’re moving. It’s not a clean pocket. The pocket’s hot, so it’s set your feet, throw the curl. Next time it’s drop, move, slide, throw the curl. The next one is, set your feet, a guy at your feet, and you’ve got to be able to make the throw.”

Kenny Pickett Building on a Promising Rookie Season

As the Steelers’ primary quarterback, Pickett was able to help lead his team to a 9-8 season during his rookie year. He threw for 2,404 yards but had a hard time finding the end zone, throwing seven touchdowns compared to nine interceptions. He added an additional 237 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Pickett started in 13 of the Steelers’ 17 games, sitting behind Mitch Trubisky for the first four games of the season while still getting acclimated to the NFL. He would lose four of his first five starts, but ended the season on a hot streak and leading Pittsburgh to five-straight wins when he was able to play the full game.

Returning talent out wide such as George Pickens and Diontae Johnson, Pickett will also have the services of the recently-traded for Allen Robinson available as well. Factor Najee Harris on the ground, and all of a sudden the Steelers have an offense that could do some real damage in the AFC North.