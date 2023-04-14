Quarterback Comes Off The Radar To Fly Up NFL Draft Boards

You know the big four quarterbacks expected to go early in the NFL Draft later this month. We’re all wondering whether it’ll be Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud going first overall. And how do Anthony Richardson and Will Levis figure in?

But there’s another name to watch in the quarterback draft, as teams look for someone who may project to be a starter someday, but who doesn’t come with a hefty draft price. He’s UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The quarterback, who can both pass and run, was a four-year starter with the Bruins. And he’s taken several official visits, with teams including him amongst the 30 players management would like to see in person for a closer look.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that DTR has visited the Browns, 49ers, Raiders, Chargers, Eagles and Bengals. “Some teams intrigued by his mobility/arm strength.” Fowler tweeted.

UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson, one of the more intriguing QBs in the draft, has visited the #Browns, #49ers, #Raiders, #Chargers, #Eagles and #Bengals, per source. Some teams intrigued by his mobility/arm strength. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 14, 2023

Thompson-Robinson spent five seasons to play four with the Bruins as he learned under coach Chip Kelly, the former head coach of Philadelphia and San Francisco. Kelly first came to prominence as an offensive genius on the college football scene with the Oregon Ducks.. He completed nearly 70 percent of his passes last fall (63.3 percent for his career) for 3,169 yards. He threw 27 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. And he ran for 645 yards. Thompson-Robinson obviously notched some terrific career numbers, given he started for four years. He threw for 10,710 yards, with 88 touchdowns and 36 picks. He also rushed for 1,826 yards and 28 scores.

UCLA star Dorian Thompson-Robinson is a riser on the NFL quarterback draft boards. Tempe, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

So far, he projects as a third-day guy with the other quarterbacks sucking the air out of the early portions of round one. However, Fowler recently suggested he could hear his name in the thrid round. Other draft analysts believe he’s a fourth-round guy, so he shouldn’t have to wait that long.

“Really talented but really raw,” an unidentified NFC scout told ESPN. “A lot of traits. He doesn’t even know what he’s doing yet.”

An AFC team executive said: “After the first wave of quarterbacks go, he’ll have the traits that could be tempting to teams.”

If I had to pick a sleeper Quarterback in this class that could come out of nowhere and surprise it’s Dorian Thompson Robinson



An athletic QB and underrated processor capable of working multiple reads and scanning the field



DTR can low key spin it

pic.twitter.com/ktr55ve8i8 — Joe O’Leary (@TheHQNerd) April 13, 2023

It all sounds intriguing. And what separates Thompson-Robinson from other mid-rounders is his ability to run. Of course, his accuracy also is there. His completion percentage ranked sixth best in the NCAA.

The big four in the quarterback draft currently are getting overly analyzed. And you probably can’t believe everything you hear or read because this in mid-April. That means we’re in the deflection part of the draft season.

But you also hear of other names who are bubbling up from the quarterback draft pool. Also keep an eye on Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker. He’s still recovering from knee surgery, but there are some draft analysts who feel he’ll sneak into the first round.

Others to watch include BYU’s Jaren Hall and Fresno State’s Jake Haener. Both could be day two guys when teams select through the second and third rounds.