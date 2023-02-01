Tom Brady Made Major League Baseball History on Wednesday

Tom Brady has retired from the NFL and many think it’s for good. The legendary quarterback won championships with both the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, totaling seven Super Bowl wins. Brady will likely go down as the greatest to ever play the quarterback position.

Consistently making history on the football field, Brady found a way to make MLB history on Wednesday as well. He was the last active professional athlete that was a draft pick of the Montreal Expos. An 18th-round pick back in 1995, the long streak for the old Canadian franchise has come to an end.

Ian Desmond, who was selected in the 2004 Draft, was alongside Brady for some time. He last played in 2019 with the Colorado Rockies, enjoying a long MLB career with three different franchises. None of which were the Montreal Expos.

Montreal saw its final season of baseball in 2004, relocating the franchise to the nation’s capital for the 2005 season. Since then, the Nationals have been members of the NL East, grabbing four division titles, an NL pennant, and a World Series win.

In an alternate world, Brady is a part of the franchise’s move to Washington D.C., where he would have turned 27 years old in the middle of the season. Instead, he had one of the most successful careers the NFL has ever seen.

When Montreal selected Brady, he was viewed as a catch. At the time, Brady really loved baseball coming out of Junípero Serra High School. The professional route within the sport was obviously open, with the Expos drafting the future Hall of Fame quarterback before he became such.

As for why he was drafted in the 18th round, it’s because signing Brady was going to be a difficult task for anybody in baseball to achieve.

“He was drafted in the 18th round because everyone knew how difficult it would be to sign him,” said Expos scout John Hughes, who drafted Brady, via the Hartford Courant in 2019. “I mean on talent alone he would have been projected a late second-round pick.”

Instead, Brady decided to go play college football at Michigan beginning in the 1996 season. He never played baseball for the maize and blue though, sticking to the gridiron. Brady wound up throwing for 4,773 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions in Ann Arbor.

New England was the next team to draft Brady, doing so in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. From there, as they say, the rest is history.