Raiders’ Darren Waller Recruiting Aaron Rodgers, Reveals Las Vegas Pitch

First it was Davante Adams, now it’s Darren Waller making the pitch for Aaron Rodgers to come to Las Vegas. The Raiders tight end put it pretty simply when trying to catch the quarterback’s attention.

Rodgers continues to captivate the NFL world with his looming decision for the 2023 season. All options are on the table — and it appears the Las Vegas Raiders are hoping to persuade the quarterback to request a trade.

During Jay Glazer’s Super Bowl party, Waller made his pitch to Rodgers, saying, “If you come, it’s gonna be lit!” He added that he’d be “a happy camper” if Rodgers does join the Raiders roster, per TMZ Sports.

Rodgers continues to consider all of his options. He could return to Green Bay next season, suit up for another NFL organization or call it a career. With Tom Brady already announcing his retirement, Rodgers is the guy everyone is watching.

The Packers missed the playoffs last season, leading many to believe if Rodgers does play for another season, it’ll be in a different city. But he’s taking his time with the decision.

Obviously, Waller is hoping to convince the four-time league MVP to head to Sin City.

Davante Adams Makes Pitch to Aaron Rodgers

Darren Waller joined Davante Adams in making a pitch for Aaron Rodgers to join the Raiders. Although Adams might have slightly more persuasion, considering he played with the quarterback for nearly a decade.

After last weekend’s Pro Bowl, Adams spoke with NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe. During that interview, the wide receiver shared his quick, yet convincing, recruiting pitch to Rodgers, saying “I’m here.”

Wolfe also asked Adams if he was actively recruiting his former teammate to Las Vegas.

“Duh,” Adams said. “Why would anybody not do that? I mean, 100%, that’s my guy, obviously. Wishful thinking but we’ll see what happens.”

Will the efforts of Adams and Waller be enough to convince Rodgers to find a new home in Las Vegas? We’ll find out soon enough.