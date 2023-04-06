Raiders Fans Mob Odell Beckham Jr. Outside of Lakers Game, Beg Him To Come to Las Vegas

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t played a down of football in more than a year, but he still has his passionate fans. The Raider faithful really want the receiver to sign with their favorite team.

Need evidence? According to TMZ, the crowd outside the Crypto.com Arena mobbed Beckham Wednesday night at the Clippers-Lakers NBA game. And the site reported that the fans begged Odell Beckham, one of the top receiver gets in free agency, to sign with the Raiders. The team at one time claimed Los Angeles as its home, but is in Las Vegas now.

TMZ reported that OBJ had perfect seats for the game, sitting courtside near the Clippers bench. He wasn’t wearing the team colors of either the Lakers or Clippers. And no one could tell if he favored one or the other. The Clippers won this battle of LA, 125-118.

Odell Beckham Jr. was at Wednesday night’s Lakers-Clippers game at Crypto.com Arena. Raiders fans mobbed him outside the arena, (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham last played in the Super Bowl in February, 2022. That’s when he was with the Los Angeles Rams. But he tore his ACL in the biggest game of the season. OBJ missed all of 2022 as he rehabilitated from knee surgery, his second in three years. The Giants and Cowboys both considered signing him for a January NFL playoff run, but decided against doing so.

The 30-year-old wants a one-year contract that pays him at least $15 million. But he probably won’t sign with the Raiders because Vegas doesn’t have a ton of cap room to afford OBJ.

Odell Beckham went to Phoenix for the NFL owners meeting last week. He met with several teams, including the Browns and Giants, two of his old squads. The hot names are the Ravens and the Jets.

“The love was there, good meeting,” Odell Beckham told CBS Sports about his meeting with the Ravens. Baltimore, however, isn’t sure about who will play quarterback. Contract negotiations between the team and Lamar Jackson have stalled and the quarterback requested a trade. Plus, the Ravens don’t have enough cap room to afford OBJ’s salary ask.

The Jets also aren’t quite sure about their quarterback. Aaron Rodgers said last month he wants to play for the Jets and asked Green Bay to trade him. However, there’s no deal as yet. The Jets also have talented young receivers.

So keep it here for more Odell Beckham news. As evidenced by Wednesday night, he still has pull with the fans.