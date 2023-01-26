Raiders Hall of Fame Wide Receiver Thinks Adding Tom Brady is a BAD Idea

Rumors are swirling about Tom Brady’s future in the NFL. Will he retire? Does he return to Tampa Bay for another season? Will he go to a new team?

One rumor is that Tom Brady might join the Las Vegas Raiders. The logic is pretty obvious. Josh McDaniels, his longtime offensive coordinator, is Las Vegas’ head coach now. The Raiders also decided to move on from Derek Carr.

However, legendary Raiders wide receiver, Heisman Trophy winner, and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tim Brown thinks that would be a bad idea.

One person who thinks Brady to the Raiders is a BAD idea??#RaiderNation legend, Tim Brown 👀



pic.twitter.com/TQ5bKMRU0i — Maggie Gray (@MaggieGray) January 26, 2023

During an appearance on Maggie & Perloff, Brown explained why he’s out on Brady.

“I don’t think Tom Brady should be in the plans at all,” Brown said. “But, because of their relationship, I think that that’s a possibility also.”

Tim Brown pointed out that Brady is starting to show his age. He also made the argument that the style of quarterback in the NFL has changed and the next Raiders quarterback should also be a mobile threat to an extent.

For his own part, Tom Brady doesn’t seem to know what’s next for him. He snapped, “If I knew what I was going to f—ing do I would’ve already f—ing done it. I’m taking it a day at a time. I appreciate you asking. Thank you.”

Greg Olsen on Tom Brady Potentially Moving to Broadcasting

Once he retires, Tom Brady is going to move into broadcasting. He already has a deal in place to join Fox once he retires. That, potentially, could unseat former Chicago Bear and Carolina Panther Greg Olsen as Fox’s top color commentator.

“If Brady ends up retiring and coming…and that’s how everything unfolds, it sucks… But at the end of the day, I’m a big boy. I know what I signed up for,” Olsen said.

“Whatever happens in the offseason, listen, I hope Brady signs a five-year deal with [an NFL team]. I’ll be the first guy there. I’ll give ’em some cap room to make it work.”