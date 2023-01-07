Raiders’ Josh Jacobs Playing Against Chiefs Despite Father’s Emergency Heart Surgery

Raiders star Josh Jacobs, with the urging of his father, is playing today against Kansas City. The younger Jacobs spent much of this past week by his father’s bedside after he had emergency heart surgery.

The Raiders only have pride on the line as a team, not the playoffs, against the Chiefs, one of their traditional rivals. Plus, Josh Jacobs can win the NFL rushing title. But he needed to get the go-ahead from dad.

Marty Jacobs is Pops. Josh Jacobs’ young son, Braxton, might’ve even saved his granddad’s life, Tuesday. Braxton found his grandfather in pain and called 9-1-1. According to NFL.com, Marty then had heart surgery, Wednesday, in Tulsa.

Josh Jacobs immediately flew to Tulsa to be with his father in the hospital. By Friday, his dad urged him to play. The father still is in ICU, but there are televisions. He says he’s watching.

Jacobs’ six-year-old son Braxton noticed his grandfather was in pain and called 911 Tuesday. Marty had heart surgery on Wednesday in Tulsa and is recovering, watching Jacobs from the hospital today. pic.twitter.com/yOnbqbhidu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 7, 2023

Josh Jacobs Booked Private Jet to Get Back to Vegas

Josh Jacobs booked a private jet, Friday, and flew back to Las Vegas. He also needed treatment on his lower back area as he deals with hip and oblique injuries. After going through pre-game warmups at Allegiant Stadium, doctors cleared Jacobs to play. He had been listed as questionable coming into the game.

To honor his father even more, Jacobs is wearing eye black that says “Pops.”

As of last Sunday, Jacobs said how important it was for him to play the final game with his teammates. He’s a free agent heading into the off-season. There’s a chance he returns to the Raiders if the team gives him a franchise tag.

“The only thing on my mind, really, is spending this last week with these guys,” Josh Jacobs said in a post-game availability last Sunday.

“The locker room’s going to look a lot different next year, and you don’t know who’s coming back and who’s done with football and whatnot, so I’m just trying to enjoy this time.”

Then his father suffered a medical emergency.

Tailback Could Secure NFL Rushing Title and Break Raiders Record

But here’s another reason why the game is important for Josh Jacobs as an individual player. He’s rushed for 1,608 yards and 12 touchdowns. Combined with yardage from receptions, Jacobs has totaled 2003 yards from scrimmage. He’s nearing the team records set by Marcus Allen back in 1985 when he won NFL MVP honors. Allen rushed for 1,759 yards, with 2,314 overall. Obviously, it would take a monster performance for Jacobs to claim both records. But 151 yards rushing might be doable.

He’s got a significant lead for the NFL rushing title. Tennessee Titan Derrick Henry is in second place, 179 yards behind Jacobs. Coincidentally, both starred at Alabama, although they never were teammates.

But don’t give Jacobs the title just yet. Tennessee is taking on Jacksonville. The Titans need a win to claim a playoff spot. Plus, Henry is from the Jacksonville suburbs. He’s played 11 games against the Jaguars and is averaging 105.3 yards per contest. In his last five games, he’s rushed for 159, 84, 215, 130, and 121 yards. He also rushed for 238 against the Jags in December 2018.

So here’s to Josh Jacobs putting on a show for his dad.