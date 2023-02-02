WATCH: Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Slams ‘Cry-Baby’ Joey Bosa

Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby unleashed an expletive-laden rant at a particular player for complaining to NFL referees. While Crosby didn’t reference anyone specifically by name, the context and timing of his message seems to make his rant about Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa.

Crosby was critical of NFL defensive linemen who complain about not getting calls during games, saying that it happens to everybody but he won’t be a “cry-baby” about it.

Warning: The following video contains NSFW language.

Maxx Crosby calling a certain chargers player a cry baby 😹😹😹 pic.twitter.com/fM5hlkhdOs — Raider 🅿️eyton (@PeytonRaider) February 1, 2023

“A couple games ago, f***ing dude had a meltdown and blaming the refs,” said Crosby. “I see dudes blaming ‘oh f***ing [offensive] lineman hold all the time, refs don’t call it.’ Like, I’ll never be that guy, bro. S*** like that is so weak to me. Like, you’re gonna get held. I know I get held all the time. If you watch the Rams’ last drive against us, bro I was getting literally tackled. But I’m not gonna go and double down and look like a little f***ing cry-baby. That’s not me.”

Maxx Crosby calls out “cry-baby” complaint

Although he claimed he sees players complain all the time in general, Crosby opening his comment by referencing a player who had a meltdown seems directly related to Bosa’s comments to NFL officials after their playoff loss to the Jaguars.

Bosa was fined $55,546 by the league for his criticism of the officials after the game, mostly stemming from what Bosa believed was a missed false start on a late touchdown. Bosa felt the call was missed and threw his helmet on the sideline, drawing a flag. The flag led to a two-point conversion by the Jaguars, cutting the Chargers’ lead to just two points.

From there, Jacksonville completed the comeback and won 31-30 after trailing 27-0 in the game.

Bosa said after the game “I’m sick of those f***ing people.”

“I think there just needs to be more accountability,” continued Bosa after the game. “I mean, if I say something to them I get a $40,000 fine, but if they blow a call that ruins an entire team’s season, they get to — they’ll probably be back in the locker room after the game like, ‘Haha, got that a–hole, oh yeah, got him. 15 yards what a loser.'”

While Crosby may be speaking more to his own mentality than taking shots at his peers, the message definitely stings.