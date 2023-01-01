Raiders Reportedly Looking to Trade Derek Carr After Disastrous Season, Fans Have Thoughts

According to recent reports, the Las Vegas Raiders are looking to ship quarterback Derek Carr out of town after head coach Josh McDaniels’ tumultuous first year at the helm.

The organization benched Carr in favor of backup Jarrett Stidham, who will start Week 17 against San Francisco. In last week’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Carr looked particularly anemic. He threw for just 174 passing yards and a touchdown against three interceptions in the 13-10 loss. The Raiders barely squeaked by the New England Patriots the week before that on a last-second play.

In addition to starting against the 49ers on Sunday, Stidham will be the starter as the team closes out against the Kansas City Chiefs next week.

The news of the team wanting to deal Carr comes as a surprise considering they signed him to an extension earlier last offseason. In April 2022, he signed an extension worth $121.5 million.

It saddens me what they’re doing to Derek Carr, at least let him finish the season off w/ all the fellas he’s put the work in with since training camp & if a change is imminent let it happen in the offseason. — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 31, 2022

Spotrac reports that if the Raiders don’t trade him and Carr decides to stick around by February 15, 2023, it would be good news for his pocketbook. He would be locked in to a $32.9 million guaranteed salary in 2023. He’s also receiving $7.5 million of his fully guaranteed money in 2024.

Former Players and Fans React to Derek Carr’s Benching and Potentially Leaving Las Vegas

The NFL Network said that while there’s a possibility Carr is on the Raiders’ roster next season, most signs point to the team dealing the quarterback in the offseason.

Many former players and fans are torn about the decision to move on from Carr, voicing their opinions online. Some people have voiced their frustration with how the Raiders have handled the situation.

Legendary Raider Tim Brown weighed in on the situation. He tweeted: “@Raiders I don’t know the background of this @derekcarrqb fiasco that’s playing out today. But if it’s anywhere close to what’s being reported, Josh must be trying to get fired! No matter what you think of his play this year, he deserves better than this!”

Kenny King, Jr. wrote: “Regardless of how you feel about @derekcarrqb the way the Raiders handled the situation was wrong especially for someone who has given his blood sweat and tears to the organization. I understand it’s business, but there’s a more professional way to go about it.”

Others seemed upset with Carr. “So he lied, definitely said he’d retire if he couldn’t remain a Raider. Lol everyone knew that was BS.”

Another fan suggested that Carr winding up at the New York Jets would mark an ideal landing spot. However, they provided a warning if that is the case. “The Jets is the absolute best spot for him, but the minute he starts floundering the New York media & Jets fanbase will be EXTREMELY harsh with him significantly worse than some Raiders fans.”