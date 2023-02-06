Raiders TE Darren Waller Debuts Huge New Head Tattoos at Pro Bowl Games

Las Vegas Raiders star Darren Waller has some cool new ink.

It was a tough season for Waller in 2022, as he dealt with a myriad on injuries. It kept him from making the Pro Bowl, but he still attended. The event was in Las Vegas after all. He also had to strut his stuff at the event, rocking the new tats he got on his head to begin the offseason.

Check them out for yourself below. Waller looks pretty awesome.

Ran into #Raiders TE Darren Waller in the press box and he had some new designs to show off. pic.twitter.com/ok0wS2VxSm — WillieGRamireZ (@WillieGRamirez) February 5, 2023

Moreover, trade speculation is running wild regarding Waller’s future with the Raiders. Whether he’s in Las Vegas or not remains to be seen, but he won’t be playing with Derek Carr.

The Raiders haven’t hidden the fact that they’re searching for a new quarterback. Their long-time starter in Carr is readying to be traded, and Waller could follow suit if the new regime feels some assets would be more valuable.

Nevertheless, Darren Waller and his new tattoos will be a sight to watch next season, whether he returns to the silver and black or not in 2023.

Davante Adams Makes Eye-Opening Aaron Rodgers Move on Social Media amid Raiders Speculation

Davante Adams misses his old quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Amid trade speculation, Adams is lobbying hard for the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Check out the proof on Twitter, as Adams isn’t hiding his wishes through his Twitter likes.

While Adams left Rodgers last offseason to try and compete with his college quarterback and good friend Derek Carr, it didn’t work out in Las Vegas. Now, Carr is moving on, while Adams is left in Las Vegas wondering who his quarterback is.

Evidently, Davante Adams isn’t doing any fear and loathing though. The former Packers star wide receiver is under the assumption that a reunion is on the way. Time will tell, but it’s one of the more fascinating NFL storylines to watch at the moment.