Rams GM Les Snead makes joke about Stetson Bennett, how he rose up draft board

No, Stetson Bennett doesn’t fit the prototypical NFL quarterback mold. The Los Angeles Rams don’t care.

They drafted the former Georgia quarterback in the fourth round on Saturday, making his NFL dream come true. After going from afterthought to legend in Athens, Bennett landed in arguably the best possible place for him at the next level.

Rams general manager Les Snead was smitten by Bennett, and made sure to get him when the time came. However, the way he became a fan of the quarterback wasn’t exactly the usual route.

“Georgia has got a good offensive line so anytime you’d go to watch defenders in the SEC you’d go, ‘Oh, let’s watch Georgia. They’re the best team. They’ve got a good offensive line and it was interesting,’” Snead told reporters, regarding how he became infatuated with the quarterback. “You just come away going, ‘Wow, I thought people said [Bennett] was just maybe, whatever kind of manage-the-game-type QB.’ But what you did is you just go, ‘Whoa, wait a minute. Look at that guy move. Look at him buy some time, look at him anticipate some throws.’ And just you come away thinking, ‘Wow, he was a weapon for Georgia.’

“And I made a joke internally that he’s got a bad P.R. agent because his image is not maybe being, let’s call it a talented player, was probably a little false.”

Continuing, Sean McVay was on the same page with Snead regarding Bennett. The Super Bowl champion coach believes there’s much more than meets the eye with the quarterback.

“The background and the way that he became the starter at Georgia is a little bit unconventional. It wasn’t the five-star route. I think it minimized the athleticism. The ability to create off-schedule,” McVay told reporters. “He’s a natural thrower of the football. He can play with great anticipation, throws the ball with accuracy, plays within the timing.”

Additionally, McVay praised Bennett’s ability to raise the game of the fantastic talent around him in Athens, as well as his competitive edge.

“He’s around great players, but he elevated those guys,” explained McVay. “He sees the field well. You can seize processing things quickly and he’s a lot better athlete than people give him credit for.

“And I think there’s an edge to him that’s a positive. You want some competitors that have some stuff to him that things don’t always go well, they’re unfazed and they can kind of move on and be able to reset themselves.”

As you can see, Stetson Bennett was drafted to a place that wanted bad. The future is bright for the former Georgia star.