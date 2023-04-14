Rams Hid Odell Beckham Jr.’s Lack of ACL For Entirety of 2021 NFL Season

Newly-minted Baltimore Ravens receiver Odell Beckham Jr. revealed a wild detail about his tenure with the Los Angeles Rams. He played the second half of the 2021 season and playoffs missing an ACL.

The ACL — or Anterior Cruciate Ligament — controls outward lateral knee stability. And Beckham played NFL receiver without one. He recently revealed this fact, kept under raps until now, at his introductory presser in Baltimore.

“That whole season I was playing without it,” Beckham said. “It was a crazy thing. I signed with the L.A. Rams, and I remember [Dr. Neal] ElAttrache comes down there and he’s like, ‘I’ve just got to inform you that you don’t have an ACL. You know, we can redo your surgery right now.’ And this was week nine of the season.”

Beckham shared during his press conference what he told ElAttrache: I’ll play and deal with the consequences.

“And I just told him, I was like, ‘I’ve been through way too much to come here and sign. There was way too much talk on my name. You know, the past year, like I came here to win a championship.’ And I told him I’d die on the sword.”

Beckham very much did die on the sword, tearing his in-place ACL during the Rams Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He would then spend the 2022 season away from football, rehabbing and working out.

Now, though, Beckham is a Raven after getting a hefty free agent deal to join the receiving corps in Baltimore. A question remains, though: Will Lamar Jackson be his quarterback?

If Beckham has his way, then yes.

Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Pitch to Lamar Jackson To Stay in Baltimore During Introductory Press Conference

Beckham recently agreed to a one-year deal with the Ravens, worth $18 million. It gives Baltimore another offensive weapon — although the quarterback situation with Jackson remains in flux.

Jackson seemed excited about the franchise adding a dynamic receiver like Beckham to the roster.

“I don’t know if he called me [or] I called him or whatever, but he was just like, obviously truzz, but he was just excited about it,” Beckham said.

But because Jackson requested a trade in March, there’s a good chance the MVP’s days in Baltimore are numbered. That’s not going to prevent Beckham from making his pitch, though.

“Lamar, I don’t know if you’re watching, I would love to get to work with you,” Beckham said. “I’ll talk to these guys over here and hopefully, that gets done.”