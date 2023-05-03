The New York Jets signed wide receiver Randall Cobb, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move reunites the former Green Bay Packers wide receiver with Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers traded Rodgers to the Jets ahead of the NFL Draft in a much anticipated move. Rodgers made it known he would love to keep playing with certain Packer teammates, such as Cobb.

Now, it’s official per Schefter.

“A reunion: Former Packers’ WR Randall Cobb is expected to agree to a one-year deal with the New York Jets, allowing him to play with Aaron Rodgers in NY, per sources,” Schefter wrote on Twitter. “The two men who walked off the field together in Green Bay now get to do more work together.”

Cobb joins a wide receiver corps led by Garrett Wilson, a former Ohio State star. He also rejoined fellow former Packer Allen Lazard.

Cobb spent the majority of his career with the Packers and Rodgers. Aside from two years with the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans, Cobb was known for his time in Green Bay.

In his career, Cobb has 625 catches, 7,585 yards, 53 touchdowns and 12.1 yards per catch. Cobb finished last season with 34 catches, 417 yards, one touchdown and 12.3 yards per catch.

Aaron Rodgers already made impact on New York Jets

Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke to the media on Saturday, and he had nothing but praise for Rodgers and the way he has already impacted his new team in New York. Heck, Rodgers’ impact brought over Cobb to add to the offense.

Rodgers’ familiarity with Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett has also been an important factor early on.

“We’re a really, really young team, especially on offense and just to watch him and Nathaniel [Hackett] and the way they communicate together and he’s already made his presence felt with regards to meetings and input, just discussions on all of the different things we’re trying to get accomplished on offense, so he’s a tremendous human, first and foremost, Aaron is,” Saleh said. “Just listening, there’s little, subtle things I’m not going to get into, but he definitely cares about people and you can tell in the way he speaks to people, so really fortunate that he’s here.”