Ranking Ticket Prices For All NFL Wild Card Weekend Games

If you’re looking for some last-minute tickets for an NFL Wild Card game this weekend, you’re going to drop quite a bit of cash. The prices to get through the gates at one of the six games are pretty steep.
The average prices for the six games start at $373 and only climbs from there. For five of the six scheduled games, the average cost comes in over $400 per ticket. And this is just the first weekend of the playoffs!
Using the SI Ticket database, Sports Illustrated produced the average cost of tickets for each of the six NFL Wild Card games this weekend. Here’s how they rank, from most expensive to cheapest (on average):
- Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: $762
- Chargers vs. Jaguars: $511
- Ravens vs. Bengals: $504
- Seahawks vs. 49ers: $454
- Giants vs. Vikings: $401
- Dolphins vs. Bills: $373
So, at the average price for the Cowboys-Buccaneers game, it would cost a family of four over $3,000 to attend. Even the cheapest averaged (Dolphins-Bills), would require you to drop nearly $1,500.
The NFL’s Wild Card Weekend begins Saturday afternoon and runs through Monday night. If you don’t want to drop an entire paycheck (or more) on one of these games, don’t worry, they’ll all be televised.
Updated Super Bowl Odds Released Ahead of Wild Card Weekend
Instead of just dropping a bunch of money on tickets this weekend, you could attempt to see some return in investment … that is if you’re the betting type. Earlier this week, SI Sportsbook updated its Super Bowl LVII odds heading into Wild Card Weekend.
The teams with the best odds to win the title both came from the AFC — Kansas City and Buffalo. From the NFC, the squads with the best chance were Philadelphia and San Franciso.
Here’s the rundown of every team’s odds to win Super Bowl LVII:
- Kansas City Chiefs: +350
- Buffalo Bills: +400
- Philadelphia Eagles: +550
- San Francisco 49ers: +550
- Cincinnati Bengals: +750
- Dallas Cowboys: +1100
- Los Angeles Chargers: +2000
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +2500
- Minnesota Vikings: +2800
- Baltimore Ravens: +3300
- Jacksonville Jaguars: +4000
- Seattle Seahawks: +5000
- Miami Dolphins: +6000
- New York Giants: +6000
Which odds do you like best?