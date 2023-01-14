Ranking Ticket Prices For All NFL Wild Card Weekend Games

If you’re looking for some last-minute tickets for an NFL Wild Card game this weekend, you’re going to drop quite a bit of cash. The prices to get through the gates at one of the six games are pretty steep.

The average prices for the six games start at $373 and only climbs from there. For five of the six scheduled games, the average cost comes in over $400 per ticket. And this is just the first weekend of the playoffs!

Using the SI Ticket database, Sports Illustrated produced the average cost of tickets for each of the six NFL Wild Card games this weekend. Here’s how they rank, from most expensive to cheapest (on average):

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: $762

$762 Chargers vs. Jaguars: $511

$511 Ravens vs. Bengals: $504

$504 Seahawks vs. 49ers: $454

$454 Giants vs. Vikings: $401

$401 Dolphins vs. Bills: $373

So, at the average price for the Cowboys-Buccaneers game, it would cost a family of four over $3,000 to attend. Even the cheapest averaged (Dolphins-Bills), would require you to drop nearly $1,500.

The NFL’s Wild Card Weekend begins Saturday afternoon and runs through Monday night. If you don’t want to drop an entire paycheck (or more) on one of these games, don’t worry, they’ll all be televised.

Instead of just dropping a bunch of money on tickets this weekend, you could attempt to see some return in investment … that is if you’re the betting type. Earlier this week, SI Sportsbook updated its Super Bowl LVII odds heading into Wild Card Weekend.

The teams with the best odds to win the title both came from the AFC — Kansas City and Buffalo. From the NFC, the squads with the best chance were Philadelphia and San Franciso.

Here’s the rundown of every team’s odds to win Super Bowl LVII:

Kansas City Chiefs: +350

+350 Buffalo Bills: +400

+400 Philadelphia Eagles: +550

+550 San Francisco 49ers: +550

+550 Cincinnati Bengals: +750

+750 Dallas Cowboys: +1100

+1100 Los Angeles Chargers: +2000

+2000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +2500

+2500 Minnesota Vikings: +2800

+2800 Baltimore Ravens: +3300

+3300 Jacksonville Jaguars: +4000

+4000 Seattle Seahawks: +5000

+5000 Miami Dolphins: +6000

+6000 New York Giants: +6000

Which odds do you like best?