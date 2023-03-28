New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft received a tip from a certain someone that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would love to play for the six-time Super Bowl champions.

Meeting with the media at the NFL Owners Meetings in Phoenix Monday, Kraft relayed the story of rapper Meek Mill reaching out to him to inform him that Jackson has interest in signing with the Patriots.

“Meek Mill texted and said, ‘Lamar Jackson wants to come to the Patriots,’” Kraft said, via MassLive.com.

Kraft responded to Meek Mill by saying “That’s [Patriots head coach] Bill Belichick’s decision.”

Kraft and Meek Mill’s relationship dates back to 2018, when the 81-year-old worked to get the rapper freed from prison.

Jackson’s future, meanwhile, remains uncertain after the Ravens slapped the non-exclusive franchise tag on him earlier this month. The non-exclusive franchise tag, worth $32.416 million for a quarterback, allows other teams to offer Jackson a contract. The Ravens have the option to match the deal, or decline in exchange for two first-round picks.

In a lengthy Twitter thread posted Monday, Jackson, 26, revealed he requested a trade from the organization on March 2. He sent out the messages as a “letter” to his fans.

Lamar Jackson Sends Letter to Fans

“A letter to my Fans,” Jackson wrote. “I want to first thank you all for all of the love and support you consistently show towards me. All of you are amazing and I appreciate y’all so much. I want you all to know not to believe everything you read about me. Let me personally answer your questions in regards to my future plans.

“As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl. You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I.

“No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You’ll See me again Truzzzzz.”

While Jackson was tweeting, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was getting ready to talk with the media in Phoenix. Harbaugh said he hadn’t seen the tweet, but loves Jackson and is under the assumption he’ll be a Raven in 2023.

“I haven’t seen the tweet,” Harbaugh said. “It’s an ongoing process. I’m following it very closely, just like everybody else is here and looking forward to a resolution. I’m excited. Thinking about Lamar all the time. Thinking about him as our quarterback. We’re building our offense around that idea. I’m just looking forward to getting back to football and I’m confident that’s going to happen.”