Baltimore Ravens linebacker Micah Parsons? An interesting tweet from Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey on Friday indicated that the Dallas Cowboys star already has interest in joining another squad.

A back-and-forth on social media started late last week when Humphrey said he had no idea Titanic was an actual ship. The youngster, until recently, believed it was just a movie.

“Was today years old when I found out the Titanic was real,” he wrote. “That’s wild lowkey.”

Parsons didn’t let that slide without taking a jab at the NFL cornerback, saying, “I don’t expect anything less from Marlo.” Then, things got really interesting.

In response to Parsons’ mockery, Humphrey then tweeted, “Do you still want to come to the Ravens? Or were you just talking that night???”

Insert a string of scratchy-chin emojis here.

Humphrey’s tweet obviously received plenty of traction. There were a ton of responses to the thought of Parsons having interest in a potential move from Dallas.

Some viewed Humphrey’s tweet as a troll job in an effort to get back at Parsons over the Titanic comments. Others took the cornerback’s tweet a little more literally.

A handful of fans attempted to catch the NFL’s attention (as if the league wouldn’t have otherwise seen it) to suggest Humphrey is violating the league’s tampering policies.

When he was selected by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft, Parsons said it was his dream to play in Dallas. Has that dream already faded? Or is Humphrey just trying to stir up trouble on social media?

Micah Parsons has been active on Twitter during the offseason

Parsons’ Twitter account has gotten quite a workout during the offseason. The Cowboys linebacker also got into a back-and-forth with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill recently.

Friday, Parsons posted a photo with former Los Angeles Rams lineman Andrew Whitworth, thanking the former Walter Payton Man of the Year for talking to him. Hill then threw some shade at the linebacker.

“So now you motivational speaker ? I’m confused,” Hill wrote.

After seeing that comment, Parsons clapped back at the receiver.

“Yeah ! Keep up with them Twitter fingers only person will pay is tua!!!” Parsons tweeted with laughing emojis. “I’ll see you Christmas Eve!! There only going to be one grinch who stole Christmas!!”

Dallas travels to play Miami on Christmas Eve this year, with kickoff scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET. We’re guessing both Parsons and Hill have that came circled on the calendar now.