Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Hopes To Draft Son of Former Pittsburgh Steelers Star

John Harbaugh has his eyes on the son of a legendary NFL player in the 2023 NFL Draft. And he’s the son of a former star for an AFC North rival.

If the Baltimore Ravens head coach gets his way, Joey Porter Jr. could be the pick at No. 22 overall. And Harbaugh is well aware of the legacy that Porter Jr. would bring.

“He’s Joey Porter Sr. in DB form,” Harbaugh said.

He joked that it would be amusing to see Porter Sr., who played 13 years in the NFL and eight of those with the Steelers, rooting for the Ravens. He’s a franchise legend who won a Super Bowl with the Steelers and recorded 98 career sacks. For the former linebacker and terror to quarterbacks to switch to Ravens fandom would be a sight to see.

Porter Jr. played four seasons at Penn State and brought a physical edge reminiscent of his father. He only had one interception in his college career, in large part because quarterbacks didn’t test him. Porter Jr. has the length and body size to make throwing windows smaller than most quarterbacks would prefer. And 20 career passes defensed back that up.

It would only make sense for the Ravens, a team that has for years played physical, attacking defense, to add a physical, punishing defensive back. Porter provides versatility to cover receivers and tight ends while bringing enough heft to step up and be a stout run defender.

And getting the chance to twist a knife into Steelers fans never hurts, either.

The Ravens might be coveting a quarterback in the draft amid the Lamar Jackson saga

Lance Zierlein, a draft scout for NFL Network, released his latest mock draft on Wednesday. And he went with some interesting choices. Maybe he’s being a draft rebel. Or perhaps there’s some shifting with the draft countdown officially at three weeks and a day.

The mock has Baltimore trading with the Colts at No. 4 to take Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. That’s a wow kind of projection, don’t you think? But it makes sense, so read on for why.

“If a trade is going to get done for Lamar Jackson,” Zierlein wrote of the Ravens draft plans. “You would think Baltimore would like it to happen before the draft — especially if the deal is with the Colts, who hold the fourth overall pick. It would be hard to pass on Stroud in this spot.”