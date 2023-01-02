WATCH: Ravens Mascot Poe Makes Epic Return From Preseason Torn ACL

“I’m back” – Poe, probably to the Baltimore Ravens (10-5) ahead of their Week 17 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8) Sunday.

The Ravens mascot, who had been out since August after suffering a torn ACL, made his return — “Big Sexy” Kevin Nash style. Poe rolled his way through the tunnel in a wheelchair, left leg seemingly in a cast. But once the blanket came off, it was clear Poe was 100%. Poe suddenly came to his feet and fired up the 70,000 in attendance at M&T Bank Stadium.

It’s been a long road back for Poe after picking up the injury during halftime of the Ravens’ final preseason game on Aug. 27. Poe had to be carted off the field that night, effectively sending the mascot to injured reserve.

With Poe sidelined, the Ravens called an audible — bringing two fan favorites out of retirement. After 14 years, Edgar and Allan made their return after signing one-year contracts after Poe’s injury. The trio hatched together, coming out of eggs at M&T Bank Stadium in 1998.

Ravens Tab Edgar and Allan as Replacements for Poe

General Manager Eric DeCosta held workouts with other mascots prior to the season, but opted to go with the familiar faces.

“The big thing that I want you guys to understand is this is a major commitment on our part as an organization,” DeCosta told Edgar and Allan in his office. “This position is really important, obviously, and we’ve determined that you two guys are really the two best guys for this position.”

The Ravens reintroduced Edgar and Allan during the Week 2 home opener against the Miami Dolphins.

“We’re thrilled that we were able to reach Edgar and Allan and convince them to come out of retirement,” Sr. Vice President of Marketing Brad Downs said. “While they were reluctant, they were more than willing to consider a return to the sidelines while their sibling Poe recuperates. We’re excited to have them back and expect them to entertain our fans to the very high standard that Poe set.”