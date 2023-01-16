With the game on the line, ball on the goal line, the Baltimore Ravens gave it to quarterback Tyler Huntley. J.K. Dobbins didn’t like that. The Ravens running back has no hard feelings toward Huntley but feels he wasn’t given enough chances to make a difference. Including that fourth down play in the NFL Playoffs.

We know what happened. Huntley fumbled, the Cincinnati Bengals scooped it up and Sam Hubbard was celebrating in the end zone after a 98-yard return. It swung the game from 17-17 to 24-17 in favor of Cincinnati. That would be the final score when the clock reached 0:00.

Dobbins feels the Baltimore Ravens should have given him more carries. He also thinks he should have gotten the ball on the goal line.

“He [Huntley] should have never been in that situation,” Dobbins said, via ESPN. “I don’t get a single carry. I didn’t get a single carry. He should never have been in that situation. I believe I would have put it in the end zone, again.”

Dobbins was given the ball 13 times and was able to rush for 62 yards. He was effective. But he wanted more.

“I’m a guy who feels like I should be on the field all the time,” the running back said. “It’s the playoffs. Why am I not out there?”

The Baltimore Ravens were short-handed without Lamar Jackson. And it showed at times. Maybe Dobbins is right?

Should The Baltimore Ravens Trust Dobbins More?

The thing about J.K. Dobbins and his complaints, the Baltimore Ravens have trusted him more lately. As the regular season came to an end, Dobbins was given the chance to carry the ball more. Ever since Lamar was hurt, he saw an increase in his carries per game.

Between September 25 and October 16, Dobbins averaged almost nine carries per game. When December rolled around and the playoffs didn’t look for certain, the Ravens responded. Give Dobbins the ball more.

Between December 11 and January 15, the Ravens running back averaged 14 carries per game. He also produced more yards on the ground. However, that doesn’t tell the whole story. During both of those stretches mentioned above, he only produced one rushing touchdown each.

So, maybe the Baltimore Ravens should have given Dobbins more than 13 carries. Maybe he should have been used more in the passing game. When you have the game on the line, you want to try and put the ball in your best player’s hands. While Dobbins might think it was him, Huntley showed out on Sunday.

So, what do you think, Outsiders? Would you have given it to the running back?