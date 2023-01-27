Ravens Star Marlon Humphrey Gets Torched For Terrible Pizza Take

People don’t joke around when it comes to their takes on food. Regardless of what you do or don’t like, everyone has an opinion on what’s good and what’s not when it comes to taste buds.

However, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey managed to tick off a majority of people with a tweet on Wednesday. To him, he said he doesn’t ‘understand pizza lovers’ and believes there’s ‘no such thing as “the best pizza spot”‘.

I just don’t understand Pizza lovers. It’s all the same. No such thing as the “best pizza spot” blah blah — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) January 25, 2023

Well, this tweet then went about well as you would expect on the Internet. After the 26-year old out of Alabama dissed one of the world’s most universally loved foods, he earned quite the run of responses in his Twitter replies.

Damn it, Marlo, you’re really gonna make me break out the meme again? pic.twitter.com/oJc2VoS0mW — KMack Sports (@KMackSports) January 25, 2023

Damn Marlo. It definitely is a such thing as “best pizza”. Seasoning the dough the sauce the sauce cheese ratio. Big difference. — Allen C (@AllenC_ST) January 25, 2023

My man someone intercepted your taste buds. — G V (@gv49ers) January 25, 2023

There’s not much the general public can agree on as a majority. However, food, specifically pizza, will get some people up in arms and do it quickly. Regardless of whether he was trolling or not, this will be one take Humphrey will have to live with as pizza lovers unite and enjoy their slices without him.

Joe Burrow Photo Goes Viral Ahead of Bengals vs. Chiefs

Joe Burrow could become public enemy No. 1 in Kansas City this weekend if he were to lead the Cincinnati Bengals into Arrowhead for the second straight postseason and knock off Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. However, it appears there wasn’t always a conflicting relationship between the two.

In a photo posted by Burrow’s father on Friday, a young version of Cincy’s QB is sitting in his mother’s lap at an Iowa Barnstormer game. In the photograph, you can see he’s donning a Chiefs helmet.

It’s an amusing connection between Burrow and his opposition ahead of their rematch in the AFC Championship Game this weekend. Still, as a 26-year old, he won’t be repping them on his helmet this time as he tries to end their hopes of a trip to the Super Bowl for a second consecutive season.