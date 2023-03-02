Ravens WR Rashod Bateman Calls Out General Manager Eric DeCosta

The Ravens, even when dynamic quarterback Lamar Jackson is healthy, aren’t known as a great passing team. Still, Rashod Bateman took offense that the team’s general manager basically acknowledged the issue.

A reporter asked Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta about why the Ravens aren’t drafting better wideouts. It was a perfect question, given that all these press conferences are asked against the backdrop of the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

“If I had an answer, that would probably mean I would have some better receivers,” DeCosta said. “We’re going to keep swinging. There have been some guys (who) have been successful players for us that were draft picks. We’ve never really hit on that All-Pro type of guy, which is disappointing, but it’s not for a lack of effort.”

DeCosta added: “It’s one of those anomalies that I really can’t explain, other than to say that we’re not going to stop trying. We’re going to keep swinging and hopefully at one of these points, we’re going to hit the ball out of the park.”

No Wonder Rashod Bateman Got Upset. He’s a Former First Rounder

You can probably understand why Rashod Bateman wouldn’t like such talk from the GM. After all, the Ravens used their first-round pick in 2021 to bring him to the team. Bateman is the former star for the Minnesota Golden Gophers. He dazzled at the Combine two years ago, running a 4.41-second 40-yard dash with a 36-inch vertical. It was all good enough to earn the 27th overall pick.

Here’s how Rashod Bateman responded: “How ’bout you play to your players’ strengths and stop pointing the finger at us and No. 8. (Lamar Jackson). Blame the one you let do this. … We take heat 24/7. … And keep us healthy. … Care about us and see what happens. Ain’t no promises, though. … Tired of ya’ll lyin’ and cap’n on players for no reason.”

However, the Rashod Bateman tweet no longer exists, except in screen shots. He deleted it and apologized for the post Thursday morning. His tweet also included a hug emoji.

my apologies 🫂 — Rashod Bateman (@R_bateman2) March 2, 2023

Looming Deadline: Ravens Need a Resolution with Lamar Jackson

If you follow the Ravens, you know that Rashod Bateman has shown flashes of his immense skill. But he’s been injured for much of his two seasons. He’s played in only 19 games. He’s caught 61 passes for 800 yards with only three touchdowns in two seasons.

Bateman missed five games as a rookie because of a groin strain. Then in his second year, he played in only six games after undergoing foot surgery. Before the season, the Ravens traded receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, their 2019 first-round selection out of Oklahoma.

Maybe Baltimore’s passing offense will be better this season. Last fall, Baltimore ranked 28th in the league. Jackson started 12 games. But because of injuries to Jackson, the Ravens needed to start both Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown.

Baltimore and Jackson are trying to negotiate a new contract ahead of next week’s deadline for franchise tag designation. If no agreement is reached, the Ravens would have to decide if they should franchise tag Jackson. In doing so, the tag would take up all of Baltimore’s available salary cap space. Then the Ravens couldn’t do much in free agency. They’re list would include another receiver to complement Rashod Bateman.