Recently Retired New England Patriots Player Gives Locker Room View of 2022 QB Controversy

During the 2022 season, the New England Patriots dealt with some controversy at the quarterback position.

Mac Jones suffered from an injury and a sophomore slump. He was briefly replaced by Bailey Zappe, who proved to be serviceable. This led to some fans and local media members who wanted the Zappe experience more long term.

Now, Devin McCourty even admitted that some players in the locker room were going back and forth between the two quarterbacks as the offense struggled.

“I think player-wise there was enough trust that we’re going to put the best guy out there,” Devin McCourty said on The Greg Hill Show.

“But the struggles on offense, I think there were some guys in the locker room that were like, ‘Let’s go with Zappe.’ Or, ‘No, Mac looked good today.’ It was just a back-and-forth, which to me, spoke more about what we had on offense than the quarterback. We never were solidified as an offensive group that guys had full confidence in anything we were doing. There was never true hope.”

McCourty, who retired after the season ended, spent more than a decade as a star on the Patriots’ defense.

Despite this, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are clearly going into 2023 with Mac Jones as the team’s starting quarterback. He’ll need to show improvement, though, or that controversy is only going to get louder.

Of course, the Patriots had other issues on offense than the quarterback. The team has suffered from a severe lack of talented skill players in recent seasons. On top of that, having Matt Patricia call plays was controversial and proved to be a mistake. It’s a mistake that Belichick has already corrected by hiring Bill O’Brien.

There are Rumors About Mac Jones’ Future in New England

Despite it seeming like Mac Jones is the quarterback of the near future for the New England Patriots, there are still plenty of rumors going around.

One of those rumors is that the Patriots might be interested in Anthony Richardson, who the team met with at the NFL Combine. The Florida quarterback is expected to be a first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Going after him would mean New England is done with Jones.

Then, there were rumors that Mac Jones might be traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. That was because Jones’ former offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, is the head coach there. However, since that rumor, the Raiders brought in Jimmy Garoppolo.

Still, it’s telling that rumors like that are cropping up.