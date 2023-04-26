On March 15 former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced on the ‘Pat McAfee Show’ that he intends to play for the New York Jets. On Monday more than a month later that proclamation finally became a reality.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday that Rodgers, along with the No.15 and No. 170 overall picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, would go to the Jets in exchange for a package of draft picks in this year and next year’s NFL Draft’s.

Rodgers made his first appearance in the Jets facility on Wednesday, meeting and shaking hands with New York’s top staff members in a hallmark moment that can be seen below.

And here’s Aaron Rodgers meeting owner Woody Johnson, HC Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas, and others in the Jets organization. pic.twitter.com/QqlFfoTwSH — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 26, 2023

Jet’s owner Woody Johnson, head coach Robert Saleh, general manager Joe Douglas, and others looked beyond excited to see Rodgers, as they greeted him as soon as he entered the building.

In order to finally secure Rodgers, the Jets traded their No.13., No. 42, and No. 207 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft along with a conditional 2024 second-round pick that becomes a first if Rodgers plays 65% of the plays in the 2023 season.

Rodgers’ contract details with the Jets have not been released, but he did sign a three-year contract extension worth $150.8 million with Green Bay in March of 2022. He’s entering his 18th NFL season at the age of 38 and is coming off of one of the worst statistical seasons of his career. Following back-to-back MVP seasons in 2020 and 2021, Rodgers notched career lows in passing yards (3,695) and quarterback rating (39.4) last year.

Aaron Rodgers pens heartfelt goodbye message to Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin



Aaron Rodgers penned an emotional goodbye to Green Bay Packers fans Tuesday — one day after his 18-year run with the franchise came to an end.

“I’m not sure it’s possible to fully express the gratitude that I have to the @packers, our incredible fans, the state of Wisconsin, the thousands of players that I crossed paths with, the incredible men and women who work for the organization, and the amazing people who I got to meet along the way, in one post with 10 pictures, but I hope you read this and feel my heart and soul, filled with love, joy, and peace about my time in green and gold,” Rodgers wrote on Instagram.

“I grew up in Green Bay, drafted at 21, fell in love with the game, met some lifelong friends, and take with me memories that will last a lifetime.”

Rodgers, whom the New York Jets acquired Monday in a package which includes multiple pick swaps, took time to thank every teammate, coach, front office member and Packer employee he ever interacted with.

“To the fans, THANK YOU, you made every run out of the tunnel special, every home game magical, and it was my honor to be your QB,” Rodgers wrote. “To my teammates, I love you all, and am thankful for the moments on and off the field that brought us close. I played with legends, I played with friends; thanks for believing in me and having my back always.

“This is not the end for us, I will see you again Green Bay, you’ll always have my heart.”