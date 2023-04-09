Reese Witherspoon Releases Statement on Tom Brady Dating Rumors

Much like the Dallas Cowboys put an end to Tom Brady‘s NFL career, Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon is halting the dating rumors regarding her and the legendary quarterback.

Near the end of March, Witherspoon revealed that her and husband Jim Toth were filing for divorce. The couple had been married 12 years before the split.

It didn’t take long for rumors to surface regarding Witherspoon and Brady — who also went through a divorce recently. But the actress quickly shut those down with a statement from one of her representatives.

“A representative for Witherspoon denied any rumor of dating as the rumors are completely false,” the statement read per FOX News.

Witherspoon and Toth released a statement regarding their separation.

“We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they said. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen divorced in October 2022. The relationship between the two became rocky when the quarterback opted to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 season after previously announcing his retirement.

Brady played one more season in the NFL and retired following the 2022 campaign.

Tom Brady Bans One Joke for Upcoming Netflix Roast

A Netflix “roast” of Brady appears to be coming into form. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is expected to film a special for the streaming service in the near future.

But before he takes the stage, Brady wanted to make sure that one joke will not make an appearance. He doesn’t want anything to be said about his divorce from Bundchen. So, we’ll guess rumors about dating Witherspoon are off limits, as well.

A source told RadarOnline: “Tom is fine being the butt of jokes. Say whatever you want about him — but not about his family! It’s the one rule that’s non-negotiable.”

Typically, no punches are pulled when it comes to these types of roasts. Everything can be on the table. But if it’s Brady’s special, he apparently wants some say-so into what’s being joked about.

It makes sense that Brady would implement that kind of standard. Because he’s got children, there’s a good chance he doesn’t want them to hear any unhealthy jokes about their mother.