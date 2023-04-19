Pittsburgh Steelers fans and purists can rejoice, for on Tuesday a critical city landmark was restored. At Acrisure Stadium, formerly known as Heinz Field, a refurbished, giant Heinz ketchup bottle was hoisted back atop the superstructure.

The bottles were originally taken down after the naming rights of the stadium changed in July of 2022. After being Heinz Field since its opening, the football arena is now Acrisure Stadium.

“As part of Heinz’s continued partnership with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and our evolved presence within the confines of the stadium, we’re thrilled to unveil an Instagram-worthy, experiential photo opportunity with one of the iconic Heinz Field ketchup bottles,” a Kraft Heinz spokesperson said, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “… This is just one of many ways Heinz continues to support the Pittsburgh community and the Steelers stadium experience.”

Pour it on Pittsburgh! A refurbished Heinz ketchup bottle is being installed Tuesday morning near C gate. ⁦@steelers⁩ @AcrisureStadium⁩ ⁦@TribLIVE⁩ ⁦@VNDNews⁩ Video by Nick Benevento. pic.twitter.com/6ZlXRIr4SG — Joyce Hanz (@hanz_joyce) April 18, 2023

The Heinz name and label hold particular meaning in Pittsburgh. The company was founded in Sharpsburg, Pennslyvania, a northern suburb of the city that sits along the Allegheny River, in 1869 by Henry J. Heinz. The company was headquartered in Pittsburgh for more than 150 years, until 2015 when a merger with Kraft Foods went through.

Acrisure Stadium was originally named Heinz Field when construction concluded in 2001. The company paid $57 million for the naming rights, an intentional reference to the “57 varieties” slogan that the food company became famous for.

And even though the Pittsburgh institution might no longer be the name on the Steelers home, a beloved piece of history is back in its rightful place.

Pittsburgh Steelers Spending $1.4 Million on Strange Upgrade to Acrisure Stadium

The Pittsburgh Steelers are doing what NFL teams do during the offseason: Sinking some money into making the stadium swankier. And the relatively newly renamed Acrisure Field is getting a $1.4 million infusion for some new features.

A number of restrooms on the upper deck of Acrisure Field will be upgraded, according to a number of reports. It’s not the shiniest upgrade, but no one has ever complained about shorter bathroom lines or nicer facilities.

The upgrades include a notable change in four men’s rooms on the upper deck. For decades, Acrisure (previously Heinz) Field has featured large trough-style urinals. The new upgrades will bring modern, divided spaces for folks to do their business.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the troughs set to be replaced are likely the last ones remaining in the stadium. Along with the hardware change in the men’s rooms, eight women’s restrooms will get new floor coatings.