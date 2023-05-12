In Division I athletics, there are plenty of exceptional athletes that can play multiple sports. But former Virginia lacrosse star Dox Aitken has a remarkably unique story. He’s never played in a single college football game, but the New England Patriots decided to give him a chance to play in the NFL.

The Patriots are bringing Aitken in for a try out at rookie minicamp this weekend, according to Doug Kyed of A to Z Sports.

You might be curious as to why the Patriots would even consider signing a former lacrosse star.

Another former lacrosse star that worked out well for the Patriots was former Penn State star, Chris Hogan. He hauled in over 50 catches for New England in three straight seasons. The biggest reason New England is interested in a lacrosse player is their head coach. Patriots head man Bill Belichick loves the game of lacrosse.

He played in college at Wesleyan University. All three of his children played in college. And the founder of the Premier Lacrosse League even said Belichick could coach lacrosse when he’s done in the NFL.

Dox Aitken was one of the most decorated players in Virginia lacrosse history

Aitken transferred to Villanova in 2020 to play wide receiver when the Covid-19 pandemic ended the 2020 lacrosse season prematurely. He spent fall camp with the Wildcats, but decided to return to the Virginia Cavaliers in the spring of 2021. There, he helped lead the Cavaliers to their second straight national crown. Aitken is the highest scoring midfielder in Virginia lacrosse history (138 goals). He earned All-American honors four times there during his prolific career.

Aitken is under contract with the Atlas Lacrosse Club in the Premier Lacrosse League. He played in five PLL games in 2021 and eight in 2022. Aitken tallied 15 goals and four assists. In high school, he was rated as one of the nation’s top lacrosse prospects. He was rated as the No. 2 overall prospect in the country, according to Inside Lacrosse.

The lacrosse star was also dominant football player for the Haverford School. A versatile weapon, Aitken played wide receiver, defensive back, and punter. As a senior in 2015, he led his team to an undefeated season (10-0). In the process, he set school records for receiving yards (858) and touchdown catches (11) in a single season. He also earned Inter-Ac Player of the Year honors.

It’s certainly going to be fascinating to see if Aitken can make the Patriots roster. The one thing about Bill Belichick, he’s not afraid to look in unconventional spots for cheap talent.