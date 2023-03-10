Report: Chicago Bears Have Traded the No. 1 Overall Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears are shaking things up and have traded the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. This is going to mean that the Bears are getting some first-round picks and other compensation. The Carolina Panthers will now be able to take whatever quarterback they want.

For the Chicago Bears, it just makes sense to trade and gain assets. You have your QB of the future in Justin Fields. Now, you need to build the team out around him and protect him on the field.

Carolina is going to send over the No. 9 and 61 picks in this year’s draft. They will also deal out a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025, and wide receiver DJ Moore, according to Adam Schefter. Chicago fans will take that gladly.

Major draft shakeup 🚨 🚨 🚨



Sources say the #Bears are trading the No. 1 overall pick to the #Panthers in exchange for big-time compensation including multiple 1st rounders. Chicago loads up and lands at No. 9, while Carolina can draft its QB of the future. pic.twitter.com/DNvYMStoxd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2023

With over a month until the NFL Draft, this is going to set the stage for future trades around the league. This is a major move and something that will likely benefit both teams in the short and long term.

Of course, the Chicago Bears had a disappointing season in 2022. With just three wins, it was tough. The good news is that Justin Fields had his breakout season and looks like a guy that they can count on for the future. This trade shows how much they trust him and that they want to build around him.

Chicago Bears Load Up on Assets

You can hear Chicago Bears fans cheering all around the country. This is a move that they were wanting to see from their team. No need in using that No. 1 pick on a single player when you can pick up multiple assets. Getting the No. 9 and No. 61 picks this year is solid.

The Beras also have four more picks in the first four rounds in this year’s draft, including some later-round picks. It could be a major year or two for this Chicago organization as they build for the future.

If the Carolina Panthers are able to turn one of the available quarterbacks this year into a franchise player, they can thank the Chicago Bears. If it doesn’t work out, well this will be another chapter in Carolina football.

We won’t know what the repercussions of this will be for a few years at least. However, there are some immediate effects that this trade causes.