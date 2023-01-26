Days after the Dallas Cowboys finished their season with a loss at San Francisco, owner Jerry Jones is tweaking the coaching staff.

The moves aren’t the obvious ones some fans were wanting Jones to make. According to the NFL Network, the Cowboys are parting ways with linebackers coach George Edwards and Skip Peete, who was in charge of the running backs.

The contracts of both coaches were expiring. And Jones decided not to extend their agreements.

The #Cowboys have begun making changes to their coaching staff. LBs coach George Edwards and RBs coach Skip Peete, who were both on expiring contracts, will not return next season, sources say. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 25, 2023

Cowboys Likely Losing Defensive Coordinator

The Cowboys likely will lose defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who is a candidate for three different NFL head coaching vacancies. He’s also a former head coach (Atlanta) who nearly left a season ago for the Denver Broncos.

The Dallas Morning News reported that if Quinn leaves, he likely will take right-hand assistants Aden Durde (defensive line) and Joe Whitt (passing game coordinator/secondary) with him.

The DMN, quoting an unnamed source, said that Quinn, on Wednesday, interviewed a second time with Arizona. He’s also talked to Denver and Indianapolis about their vacancies.

Edwards was on his second stint working in Dallas. The long-time assistant coach worked for the Cowboys under then defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer from 1998-2001. He rejoined the staff when Jones hired Mike McCarthy in 2020.

Like Edwards, Peete was on his second stop with the Cowboys. He previously worked for head coaches Wade Phillips and Jason Garrett from 2007-12. He came back to Dallas in 2020 as a McCarthy hire.

Todd Archer, who covers the Cowboys for ESPN, reported earlier this week that several assistants had contracts set to expire. Others included Joe Philbin (offensive line), Doug Nussmeier (quarterbacks) and Leon Lett, the former Cowboy lineman turned defensive assistant.

Cowboys have a number of coaches on expiring deals, although not any of their three coordinators. Among those out of contract: OL Joe Philbin, RB Skip Peete, QB Doug Nussmeier, senior defensive assistant George Edwards, assistant DL Leon Lett. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 23, 2023

The Cowboys lost to San Francisco, 19-12, in the divisional playoff round. As expected, the loss set off a firestorm of criticism towards players and coaches. Unlike some of the assistants, the contracts of the three coordinators aren’t set to expire.

In addition to Quinn, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, a one-time Dallas quarterback, is interviewing for the top spot at Carolina.