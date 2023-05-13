Report: Dan Snyder lobbying NFL to bury Mary Jo White report

Dan Snyder apparently has one more fight left before selling the Washington Commanders. Per ESPN, he and his lawyers are “lobbying” the NFL to limit the findings from the Mary Jo White report.

White’s investigation is expected to be released in full once completed. The report includes the alleged sexual misconduct allegations within the organization, as well as financial improprieties.

A spokesperson for the Commanders responded to the report from ESPN. The representative said the remarks are “completely false” and “a blatant fabrication.”

Whether that’s the case or not, it sounds like there’s no chance the report gets buried. Another source close to the situation expects the Mary Jo White report to be released in full.

“His odds of burying the [White] report are the same as his odds of trading for Patrick Mahomes,” the source told ESPN. “He can try to not sell the team, but that isn’t a real option.”

Snyder and his wife, Tanya, recently reached a purchase and sale agreement with Josh Harris and his ownership group. They released a statement earlier in the week.

“We are very pleased to have reached an agreement for the sale of the Commanders franchise with Josh Harris, an area native, and his impressive group of partners,” the statement said. “We look forward to the prompt completion of this transaction and to rooting for Josh and the team in the coming years.”

Commanders new ownership includes big names

Harris knows a thing or two about owning a professional sports franchise. He also owns the NBA‘s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL‘s New Jersey Devils.

Harris is part of an ownership group with plenty of big names. It also includes Washington, D.C.-based billionaire Mitchell Rales and legendary Los Angeles Lakers point guard Magic Johnson.

Once the two sides reached a purchase and sale agreement, Harris released a statement.

“On behalf of our entire ownership group … I want to express how excited we are to be considered by the NFL to be the next owners of the Washington Commanders and how committed we are to delivering a championship-caliber franchise for this city and its fanbase,” Harris said on behalf of the group. “Growing up in Chevy Chase, I experienced first-hand the excitement around the team, including its three Super Bowl victories and long-term winning culture.

“We look forward to the formal approval of our ownership by the NFL in the months ahead and to having the honor to serve as responsible and accountable stewards of the commanders franchise moving forward.”