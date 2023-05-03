Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been released from jail on a $100,000 bond.

Mahomes, 22, was booked into Johnson County (Kansas) Detention Center at 8:42 a.m. Wednesday. He is facing three counts of aggravated sexual battery and an additional fourth count of battery stemming from an incident at a restaurant in Overland Park, Kansas, in February.

After allegedly shoving a 19-year-old male waiter at the restaurant multiple times, Mahomes “forcibly” kissed 40-year-old female restaurant owner Aspen Vaughn.

The incidents occurred on Feb. 25. The Kansas City Star acquired video, which appears to show Jackson grabbing Vaughn “by the throat.” He appears to “kiss her at least twice in her office shortly after 10 p.m.”

Video of the incident with Vaughn surfaced on Twitter in early March.

Jackson allegedly asked to speak to Vaughn privately about shoving the male waiter. He then reportedly forced himself into her basement office.

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying ‘what are you doing,’” Vaughn said. “And then he proceeded to do it two more times where the last time I was pushing him off and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door and I was yelling for them to come help because he’s big and massive.”

The shoving incident from earlier in the night was the apparent cause of conversations between Mahomes and Vaughn.

The waiter, whose identity has not been disclosed, said that night, Mahomes and about five friends came into the restaurant. He and his group then allegedly went down to the restaurant office basement and barred the waiter from entry. Mahomes then pushed him and told him to get out, the waiter alleged.

Jackson Mahomes denies sexual battery accusations

Vaughn also provided The Star with a photograph that appeared to show a faint bruise on her neck from the alleged incident. Mahomes’ attorney, Brandan Davies, released a statement on his client’s behalf. Davies denied Vaughn’s accusations.

“We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson. Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context,” Davies said in the statement. “Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter.”