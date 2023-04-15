Report: Lamar Jackson Demanded Ravens Sign Two Players

The door isn’t entirely closed on Lamar Jackson’s return to Baltimore … at least not yet. Apparently, the quarterback told the Ravens to sign two specific players in order to discuss his future with the team.

Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi recently said on The Lombardi Line that Jackson requested the Ravens sign wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason. If that happened, the QB would have more interest in returning to Baltimore next season.

“I was told reliably by somebody who is involved that Lamar told them in a conversation, ‘Get Hopkins and get Beckham and then we can talk.'” The team reportedly responded by saying “we can’t get Hopkins and Beckham.”

The Ravens have already landed one of those. Recently, the team signed Beckham to a one-year deal worth $18 million. That really seemed to please Jackson.

Jackson and Beckham FaceTimed shortly after the deal was announced. The MVP quarterback shared an image of the two chatting on his Instagram page — adding a level of intrigue to the NFL offseason.

Jackson requested a trade out of Baltimore in early March making an announcement via Twitter. It seemed like his time with the franchise was coming to an end, but perhaps the signing of Beckham will be enough to keep the QB around.

It’s something to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.

Odell Beckham Jr. Officially Recruiting Lamar Jackson to Stay with Ravens

Baltimore may not get both receivers Jackson requested, but it showed its seriousness about keeping the quarterback by signing Beckham. Now, the receiver is hoping to keep the MVP talent with the Ravens.

During his introductory press conference, Beckham sent a message to Jackson. Clearly, he wants to catch passes from the elite NFL quarterback.

“I don’t know if he called me [or] I called him or whatever, but he was just like, obviously truzz, but he was just excited about it,” Beckham said.

“Lamar, I don’t know if you’re watching, I would love to get to work with you. I’ll talk to these guys over here and hopefully, that gets done.”

Beckham returns to the field for the first time in over a year. The three-time Pro Bowler missed all of the 2022 season while rehabbing from an ACL injury suffered in Super Bowl LVI. Still, he can make a huge impact in Baltimore’s offense.

We’ll see if his arrival keeps Jackson with the Ravens for the 2023 season and beyond.