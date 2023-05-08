The NFL is due to release the official 2023 schedule this week. However, there are currently concerns about a potential delay in the release, currently slated for Thursday night.

According to Peter King, the league’s annual mega-games (Thanksgiving, Christmas, etc) are still up in the air. Those final delays are keeping the overall 272-game slate from finalization.

“The release of the schedule, which the NFL had hoped to have for a primetime show Thursday night, may be delayed,” King reported on Monday. “It’s still likely to be done in time for release Thursday at 8 p.m., but I was told over the weekend it may not be finished in time.

“The 2023 mega-games—opening Thursday, Sunday and Monday nights, Thanksgiving Day, the new Black Friday tilt, the Sunday night game on Christmas Eve and the Monday tripleheader on Christmas—are not set in stone yet. The mega-games are usually solid by early May.”

Although the league’s scheduling appears slightly behind this year, Roger Goodell could resolve the issues as soon as Monday afternoon.

“The schedule crew is slated to meet with commissioner Roger Goodell this afternoon in New York, at which time more clarity on the tentpole games is expected,” King added. “I’m told as of the weekend the NFL was still in search of options on the 272-game regular season slate, with a series of computers continuing to spit out alternatives.”

During the 2023 NFL season, the 32 teams will play 17 regular season games. Their schedules include eight or nine home games. If a team has only eight home games, they typically play an extra preseason game on their turf.

Amazon Black Friday NFL game

Entering the 2022 season, Amazon acquired the NFL’s Thursday Night Football games. They entered into an 11-year contract worth up to roughly $1 billion. The retail giant intended to use the Thursday games as a way to increase subscribers to their Amazon Prime membership by making the games available for live streaming on the platform.

Now, they’re also staking their claim on the league’s new Black Friday game. Amazon is reportedly paying upwards of $100 million to stream the game. John Ourand of Sports Business Journal reported on the whopping figure in August.

To watch Amazon’s current offering of Thursday Night Football games requires a subscription. However, the company is going to share the post-Thanksgiving game free of charge for non-subscribers to their Prime service. Amazon’s press release said it will offer “a free sample of the benefits that come with Prime membership.” The free game could entice non-subscribers to join, just in time for holiday online shopping.