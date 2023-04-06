The Green Bay Packers have a price in mind for a team willing to make the move for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Thus far, no team has been willing to match that price. That includes the New York Jets, whom Rodgers expressed a desire to play for in 2023. New York has yet to meet the Packers’ terms, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN, resulting in a standstill between the two organizations. Demovsky said on “NFL Live” Wednesday that Green Bay thinks “they have the leverage right now.”

The latest on the apparent stalemate between the Packers and Jets in the Aaron Rodgers trade talks on NFL Live. pic.twitter.com/gMRYbWRRHj — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) April 5, 2023

“If a deal doesn’t get done before the draft… then perhaps the leverage shifts to the Jets after that,” Demovsky said, via FanSided. “However that’s really only if there’s not another team involved. At some point, if the Packers feel like they can’t get a deal done with the Jets, then the question is will they try to get anything from another team? The difficulty there is that we know that Rodgers has stated publicly that he wants to play for the Jets, and he would obviously have to approve of any trade to another team where he would go.”

Yahoo! Sports NFL insider Charles Robinson recently reported that trade talks have been centered around the Jets’ 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 second-rounder which could become a first-rounder. It would be of interest of both parties to strike a deal before April 27 — the beginning of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jet owner Woody Johnson seems intent on consummating a deal, but isn’t going to get out over his skis, either.

“I think we’re anxious. We’re anxious, I guess,” Johnson recently said. “We look forward, we’re optimistic. [And] we have a plan. We’re willing to stick with our plan. I don’t think anybody is hyperventilating.”

New Team Emerges in Aaron Rodgers Sweepstakes, Prepared to Make Green Bay Packers Offer

As the two sides attempt to work out trade compensation for the four-time NFL MVP, another team could be waiting to swoop in. Per FS1‘s Craig Carton of “The Carton Show,” that team happens to be the San Francisco 49ers. Carton said on Tuesday’s show that San Francisco is willing to part ways with a pair of 3rd-round picks this year and a 1st rounder next year to acquire the 39-year-old.

“Aaron Rodgers would absolutely want to play for this franchise,” Carton said. “The franchise is the San Francisco 49ers. They have Trey Lance coming off a broken ankle. They’ve got Brock Purdy, who is not going to be throwing the ball until August or September, and they signed Sam Darnold. They do not have a quarterback right now, maybe Trey becomes a stud.”