Report: NFL settles on two matchups to be played in Germany this season

The NFL is returning to Germany for a pair of games this fall. In 2022, the first ever NFL game played on Germany soil faced off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Seattle Seahawks in Munich.

The German-based publication BILD has now reported the 2023 matchups. The Chicago Bears will play the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints will face the New England Patriots.

BILD also reported that there will be another NFL game in Germany in 2024. That will feature the Carolina Panthers facing the Chiefs. There was no news on a second game in 2024 in Germany.

“The game in Munich was a significant moment for the NFL in Germany that will be remembered by the spectators in the stadium and by spectators from around the world for many years to come. The economic and social impact of our first regular season game is impressive and underscores the positive contribution the game has made to the city of Munich and beyond, and we look forward to playing more games in this country in the years to come,” Alexander Steinforth of NFL Germany said to BILD.

The AFC teams — Kansas City and New England — will be the home teams. Tampa Bay was the home team in 2022. The NFL confirmed in January that Kansas City and New England would play in Germany this season.

For the 2022 game, the league retrofitted a football field at Allianz Arena, home of soccer giant FC Bayern Munich. Two German cities will host the NFL this time around. Along with a return to Munich, the NFL will play one of the two games in Frankfurt.

The league has yet to announce matchup and city pairings.

This news means some German fans can watch new Patriots receiver Kayshon Boutte in person

The New England Patriots took a shot at improving their wide receiver corps. by drafting former LSU wideout Kayshon Boutte with the No. 187 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. And as a late pick on the third day of the event, the pick was announced by a group of fans overseas.

In particular, this group of Patriots fans were located in Hannover, Germany. And as it turns out, North German accents and Louisiana names aren’t a great mix.

Along with their odd pronunciation of the newest Patriots wideout, the Germans also struggled with “wide receiver.” The first word came out sounding like the word “white” and not “wide.”

Just a fantastic pronunciation of Kayshon Boutte in German. Video from @anotherFTBacct pic.twitter.com/WN85fzhcNj — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) April 29, 2023

It almost sounds like a “ts” sound — somewhat common in the German language — snuck into the middle of Boutte’s first name. And the emphasis on the last name had the hosts on various networks chuckling and making posterior jokes.

As for the pick itself, Boutte is the first of two receivers taken by the Patriots. New England also used the No. 210 overall pick on DeMario Douglas out of Liberty. Boutte brings an elite recruiting pedigree to New England. As a high school recruit in the Class of 2020, Boutte was one of the Top 50 players nationally.