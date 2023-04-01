Report: NFL Will Expand By Four Franchises, Add European Division

The folks over at Front Office Sports believe the NFL could be looking at international expansion. Of course, the league has played a handful of games each year overseas recently, mostly sticking to London. Whether or not that would be an expansion location, FOS noted that the NFL adding foreign teams is an imminent possibility.

According to the report, one anonymous NFL owner said: “We don’t know if it’s going to happen in two years, five years, or whenever, but there’s going to be an international division.”

A whole division, wow. Not just one new team to test the waters, says this owner. Instead, he believes there will be a whole division of international franchises someday soon. The report also included some statements from Peter O’Reilly, the NFL’s executive vice president of club business, international and league events.

NFL executive on international possibilities

“I think what we are focused on is building capacity so if there were that opportunity — whether a club wanted to consider relocation or potentially looking at expansion — we are in that mode,” said O’Reilly. “In London, where we’ve been for a long time, and now in Germany, we’re making sure we’ve got the stadium partners, the governmental partners, and the fan support to sustain that possibility.”

O’Reilly also said that at a youth level the game is really beginning to grow overseas. Tackle football is becoming less and less common for younger kids due to health concerns, so with the rise of flag football in American has come the rise of it in other countries as well, according to O’Reilly.

“The International Federation of American Football is doing a tremendous job at really growing flag at an elite level around the world,” he added. “We’re doing everything we can to build participation in this country by providing use of our biggest platforms to show we are all in on flag football.”

The NFL hasn’t added or dropped teams in quite a long time. In fact, most of the top major sports leagues in the United States have stuck to the number of teams they currently have for a little while now. The NFL is sitting right at 32 and are in danger of breaking the very delicate numerical symmetry they’re able to have with that number of teams. Think about it. That’s eight divisions of four and two conferences of sixteen. Add or subtract one and the whole formula is thrown helter skelter. But let’s be honest, math is the least of the NFL’s concerns regarding this issue.